Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2024
'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' and 'Love Undercover' highlight Peacock's May 2024 new arrivals.
Peacock may already have an impressive streaming library, but in May, that content catalogue will see even more exciting new additions drop. After adding everything Orlando Bloom: To The Edge to Illumination's Migration to the streaming library in April, the NBCUniversal streamer has released its full list of titles arriving in May 2024.
Plenty of binge-worthy titles will be hitting Peacock next month, including the highly-anticipated The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a Peacock original limited series based on Heather Morris' best-selling novel of the same and inspired by the real-life, love story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Another new debut, the new reality dating show Love Undercover follows an elite group of international soccer stars as they go undercover to find true love. May will also bring with it the streaming debut of The American Society of Magical Negroes. In live streaming events, Peacock will be bringing subscribers everything from the 150th Kentucky Derby to the 108th Indianapolis 500, the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, and more.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in May 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
May 1 - May 5
May 1
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
10 Things I Hate About You
27 Dresses
The 40 Year Old Virgin
2046
A Bride for Christmas
A Royal Corgi Christmas
Angels & Demons*
As Luck Would Have It
Beijing Bicycle
Boo! A Madea Halloween*
Boogie*
The Boss
Bruce Lee, the Legend
The Cabin in the Woods*
The Chronicles of Riddick
Couples Retreat
Cowboys & Aliens
The Da Vinci Code*
Doom
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Enemy at the Gates
Five Star Christmas
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Get Out*
The Hurt Locker*
Identity Thief
Inferno*
The Irresistible Blueberry Farm
The Joy Luck Club
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
King Kong
Knight and Day
The Last Airbender
Life of Pi
Life of the Party
Lift
Little Rascals
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love on Safari
Love Takes Flight
Love Under the Stars
Luv
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea's Big Happy Family
Marry Me in Yosemite
Mei Ren Yu (Mermaid)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Merry & Bright
Midway to Love
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy ('99)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
No Time to Die
Pitch Black
Prospect
Queen of Spain
Return to Christmas Creek
Riddick
Rise: Blood Hunter
Rome in Love
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
The Rundown
The Scorpion King
This Beautiful Fantastic
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third*
Snitch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Step Brothers*
Tammy
This is 40
Three Extremes II
Three... Extremes
Tortilla Soup
Uncle Buck
Valkyrie
War (2007)*
Warrior (2011)*
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too
Wonder Woman (2017)
May 2
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 60 mins (Peacock Original)* Chucky, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
Saturday Church
May 3
The American Society of Magical Negroes (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)*
May 4
Kentucky Derby 2024
May 5
A Lifelong Love (Hallmark)+
May 6 - May 10
May 6
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
May 7
Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 – Finale (Oxygen)
May 8
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*
May 9
Love Undercover, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
May 10
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish*
May 11 - May 15
May 11
Eurovision Song Contest 2024*
May 12
A Whitewater Romance (Hallmark)+
May 13
American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, Season 15 (NBC)
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Premiere, 2 Episodes (E!)
Perry Mason (1957), Seasons 1-5
May 14
Cold Justice, Season 7 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
May 15
Best of the Tonight Show Special: 10 Years of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 16 - May 20
May 16
Caillou, Season 1 (New Episodes) – 5 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*
Love Undercover, Season 1 – 3 NEW episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
May 17
Law & Order, Season 23 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order SVU, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)
May 18
Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home (Hallmark)+
May 19
Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story – Special (NBC)
Everything Puppies (Hallmark)+
May 21 - May 25
May 22
The Voice, Season 25 – Finale (NBC)
May 23
Love Undercover, Season 1 – FINALE – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11 – Finale (NBC)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
May 24
May Knock at the Cabin*
May 26 - May 31
May 26
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)+
May 27
Race to Survive: New Zealand, Season 2 – Premiere (USA)
May 28
American Ninja Warrior Couple's Special, Season 15 (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)
May 29
America's Got Talent, Season 19 – Premiere (NBC)
May 30
We Are Lady Parts, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*