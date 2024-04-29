Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2024

Peacock may already have an impressive streaming library, but in May, that content catalogue will see even more exciting new additions drop. After adding everything Orlando Bloom: To The Edge to Illumination's Migration to the streaming library in April, the NBCUniversal streamer has released its full list of titles arriving in May 2024.

Plenty of binge-worthy titles will be hitting Peacock next month, including the highly-anticipated The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a Peacock original limited series based on Heather Morris' best-selling novel of the same and inspired by the real-life, love story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Another new debut, the new reality dating show Love Undercover follows an elite group of international soccer stars as they go undercover to find true love. May will also bring with it the streaming debut of The American Society of Magical Negroes. In live streaming events, Peacock will be bringing subscribers everything from the 150th Kentucky Derby to the 108th Indianapolis 500, the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, and more.

Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in May 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).