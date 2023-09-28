Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star in Trouble After Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Photos of Her

Patrick J. Adams got into some trouble after sharing some photos from the good old days on Suits. The actor took a trip down memory lane, kicking it off with a black-and-white photo of himself from the legal drama on Instagram. In a now-deleted photo, according to People, Adams posted a picture with co-star Sarah Rafferty and on-screen love interest Meghan Markle. Markle was lying barefoot on the floor with her feet resting on a cabinet in a full Rachel Zane outfit. Rafferty was on a sofa and looked into the camera while holding a phone. The caption was simply, "I miss my friends."

Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross on the series, posted a third Suits-centered Instagram, that is also deleted. It featured a series of black and white photos of the Suits cast, including the Duchess of Sussex, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin, and Gina Torres. Continuing the theme of the previous post, the actor captioned the post with, "Each and every one of them." It implies that he was very much missing his former castmates, and a reunion is definitely long overdue.

It seems like a lot of people didn't like that Patrick J. Adams was posting pictures from his Suits days due to the SAG-AFTRA strike because, with two out of the three recent posts deleted, he also shared an apology on his Instagram Story. "The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in SAG-AFTRA continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation protections," Adams shared. "It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here, and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead."

While the WGA strike has finally ended after 148 long days, the SAG-AFTRA strike is continuing. So it seems that even though Adams was seriously missing his Suits family, it might have been the wrong time to publicly share his feelings. Assuming he still keeps in touch with most, if not all, of his former co-stars, hopefully, he was able to relay how much he misses them in person. Considering Suits dominated Netflix over the summer, there would be a pretty good reason for a reunion, or even a Suits reboot in the future. You never know what could happen.