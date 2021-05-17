Sebastian Stan Rocks Tommy Lee Vibes With 'Sunday Workout' Video

✖

Sebastian Stan is fully embodying Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee. After Hulu released first-look images of the actor and actress Lily James as Lee and Pamela Anderson in its upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor gave fans another glimpse at how he's faring as his onscreen counterpart. In a Sunday Instagram video, Stan, 38, channeled his inner rock star as he took a go at the drums.

In the short clip, Stan could be seen still rocking fake tattoos, which are part of his transformation into Lee for the series, and wearing a simple white t-shirt. Captioned "Sunday workout," the video showed the actor twirling a drumstick with his fingers with ease, Stan, at one point, even sticking his tongue out. The clip impressed many, with some of his followers assuming his knifes skills, which have been showcased in his role as Bucky Barnes in the Disney+ series, "paid off." One person quipped, "like knife twirling only cooler."

The weekend post marked the latest look at Stan as Lee. On May 7, the actor shared a photo of himself as Lee sitting on the hood of a car sticking up his middle finger. The image came just days after Hulu dropped the first image for Pam & Tommy. One of those images saw the duo recreating an iconic photo of Lee and Anderson, with Stan posing shirtless as James as Anderson bent over to bite his nipple ring. The network also released individual photos of the two stars in character.

Written and executive produced by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, Pam & Tommy is set to depict Lee and Anderson's whirlwind relationship and "the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history." The couple got together in February 1995 and married after having known each other for just four days. It was also in 1995 that the couple found themselves in the midst of a sex tape incident when the tape was stolen from their house and released on the internet. The couple later sued the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group and then entered into a confidential settlement deal with IEG.

Along with Stan and James, the eight-part series is also set to star Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mohzan Marnò. Craig Gillespie directs, with Siegel and DeVincentis executive producing with Point Grey. At this time, Pam & Tommy does not yet have a release date on Hulu, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.

