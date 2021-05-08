Sebastian Stan Flips the Bird in Second Photo as Tommy Lee for Hulu Show

✖

Sebastian Stan is fully embracing his role as Tommy Lee in the upcoming Hulu show Pam and Tommy. Stan and co-star Lily James, who plays Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson, made waves on Friday with transformative first-look photos from the upcoming series. One featured James biting Stan's nipple ring he added for the role, while another showed James virtually indistinguishable from her real-life counterpart. Now, Stan has shared another image of himself as the Motley Crüe drummer.

In this new picture, Stan leans on the front of a black Camaro. He embodies Lee, as he mean-mugs the camera with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, all while sticking his middle finger up. To complete the rockstar look, the 38-year-old actor is shirtless and covered in tattoos. He also has pair of black sunglasses on his head, has chains around his neck and is wearing leather pants.

In the caption, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor wrote, "We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing." (He attributed the quote to Lee, but it actually originates from playwright George Bernard Shaw.) He also added the phrase "Mighty Mouse always gets the girl," a reference to the classic cartoon character. Lee loves the classic superhero and even had a tattoo of the rodent on his arm, which Pam and Tommy's team recreated for Stan.

Pam and Tommy will, of course, follow Lee and Anderson's wild relationship, which began in 1995. The couple married after only knowing each other for a few days, but stayed together until 1998 and had two sons together, Brandon and Dylan. Their relationship garnered endless media attention, especially surrounding Lee's alleged abuse of Anderson and the couple's leaked sex tape.

The sex tape will play a major part in the Hulu series. Seth Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the jaded electrician who stole the recording from Lee's house. Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay are also part of the cast. Craig Gillespie, who previously directed Stan in the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, will direct the eight-episode show. There is no current release date for the series, but it will stream on Hulu upon release. Neither Lee nor Anderson are involved with the project.