Sebastian Stan and Lily James Transform into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in New Photos

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are dropping jaws over their resemblance to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for a new series. The two took a few photos that were shared online of them dressed up as the former married couple for the upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy. The first-look photos dropped jaws with how similar they look to Anderson and Lee.

A black-and-white photo was shared by co-star Seth Rogen and fans could not believe their transformative looks. Stan was decked out in a shirtless look with jet-black hair and jeans, while he also rocked tattoos and a chain necklace. James sported Anderson's famous blonde look in a sexy updo with a barbed wire tattoo on her arm as she bent over to bite her man's nipple ring. In a second photo Rogen shared, featured James in skin-tight, black leather attire and she looks more like Anderson than ever.

Fans flooded the comment section in awe of the looks. "This is gonna be sick," one person wrote, while someone else said, "No way that's lily james!" Rogen shared two other photos that showed two of his looks and fans couldn't get enough. "Pic 3. I am so dead [laughing face emoji]," one person commented while someone else echoed, "BRB putting a balenciaga logo over that third pic." Several could not believe the photos they were looking at, which hyped them up for what's to come. The eight-episode series will be directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Rob Siegel.

Pam & Tommy will cover the true story of the couple and their infamous viral video that was the first ever sex tape of Anderson and Lee according to Variety. It will also star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. As for Rogen, he will play the role of Rand Gauthier who was the man who stole and sold the tape. Although it's about the Baywatch actress and rocker musician, the two are not involved in the making of this series.

When the show premieres, it will stream on Hulu. Pam & Tommy isn't the only series that's in the works that tells the story of a real person. They're also putting together one about legendary boxer Mike Tyson, however, he doesn't seem to be to fond of it because according to the outlet he called it "inappropriate" and "tone deaf."