Riley Keough Rocks out in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Trailer

Amazon Prime Video finally released the first full-length trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six, a new limited series starring Riley Keough as the lead singer of a fictitious 1970s rock band. The 10-episode show is based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid and also stars Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone. The actors perform all the original music, and snippets of the songs are featured in the trailer.

Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, and Claflin play the lead singers of the band, Daily Jones and Billy Dunne. The series, which launches on March 3, tracks their rise to superstardom and how it all suddenly came crashing to a halt after a big stadium show. The story is told through interviews with the band, 20 years after their split. Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Tom Wright round out the main cast.

Scott Neutstadter and Michael H. Weber, whose credits include (500) Days of Summer, Paper Towns, and The Disaster Artist, created the series and serve as executive producers. Reese Witherspoon is also an executive producer on the series, as her Hello Sunshine banner co-produced with Amazon Studios.

Blake Mills wrote and produced several of the songs, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith, Madison Cunningham, Chris Weisman, and James Valentine. Amazon will also release Aurora, the debut album of Daisy Jones & The Six, on March 3. The album cover features Claflin and Keough's characters. "Regret Me" was released as the lead single.

"Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones and the Six was an experience I'll never forget," Mills said in a statement to Variety. "I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes."

"We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band's zenith and nadir all in one," Jenkins Reid added. "A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can't last... Daisy Jones and the Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams."

Although the album features contributions from talented musicians, the actors did learn to play their instruments and perform onstage. In September 2020, Claflin told Entertainment Tonight that learning to play guitar was one of the reasons he wanted to star in the series.

"It's something that I'm very, very excited to explore further," Claflin said of learning to play. "We were literally just getting into the place where we were in a band camp and were coming together as a band and starting to put the feelers out. I think we'd just had our first cast dinner and were ready to get started, and then this happened. So, it will be happening at some point. We're all very, very excited. We're all just chomping at the bit and raring to go." Daisy Jones & The Six debuts on March 3 and new episodes will be released on Fridays through March 24.