Austin Butler Dedicates 'Elvis' Oscar Nomination to Lisa Marie Presley

On Tuesday, Austin Butler was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis. He appeared on the Today Show to discuss the nomination and mentioned how "bittersweet" it was in light of the recent passing of Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. But, he's choosing to honor her with this nomination, which he has dedicated to her.

Shortly after Butler was nominated for Best Actor by the Academy, he called in to Today with Hoda and Jenna to speak about it, per PEOPLE. Although, as he explained to the hosts, it's heartbreaking that it came only a couple of weeks after Lisa Marie's death. He said, "It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me. It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know?"

It's a "bittersweet" occasion, but Butler is determined to keep Lisa Marie's memory alive with this nomination. The actor continued, "It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her." Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 after experiencing cardiac arrest. Two days before the tragedy, she was on hand to support Butler at the Golden Globes, where he won the award for Best Actor in a Drama. He subsequently paid tribute to her with a moving statement in which he said that his heart was "completely shattered" by "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," his statement continued. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered." Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, was the one to confirm the heartbreaking news of her daughter's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,' her statement read. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." Lisa Marie has since been laid to rest at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020.