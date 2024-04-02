Riley Keough Gives Stevie Nicks Vibes in Groovy '70s Outfit on 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Set

Riley Keough is back at work, and it looks like she stepped into a time machine. Photos from the set of Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six show the star dressed as a 1970s rock star, looking curiously like Stevie Nicks during Fleetwood Mac's Rumours era. The limited series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name about a fictional rock band from the 1970s.

Keough, 32, wore a front tie blouse with retro wide-leg pants at the Los Angeles set Thursday, as seen in a picture HollywoodLife published Friday. She even wore matching red high-heel boots to complete the look. Last week, The Daily Mail published photos of co-stars Sebastian Chacon and Camila Morrone on the set in their own 1970s-inspired wardrobe.

Daisy Jones and the Six tracks a rock band's rise in 1970s Los Angeles, becoming one of the most popular bands in the world before they broke up. Keough stars as Daisy Jones, alongside Morrone, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Chacon. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber adapted the book. Resse Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is one of the production companies involved.

It's no surprise that Keough's look is inspired by Nicks since Fleetwood Mac inspired Reid's novel. In a 2019 essay for Hello Sunshine, Reid noted that she became fascinated by the band when she was watched their reunion concert special The Dance. Nicks' relationship with Lindsay Buckingham was a major inspiration, as she wondered how two former lovers could continue performing again.

"Two years ago, when I decided I wanted to write a book about rock 'n' roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing 'Landslide,'" Reid wrote in 2019. "How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we'll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."

Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley. Earlier this year, she was seen on the big screen in Zola and recently starred in Netflix's The Devil All The Time. Daisy Jones and the Six is her first major television project since she starred in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience in 2016. She is also set to star in Amazon's The Terminal List with Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch.