Riley Keough Shares Photo of Last Time She Saw Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley: 'Blessed'

Riley Keough shared a photo from the last time she saw her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Tuesday. Presley made her final public appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 to support the movie Elvis, but Keough was not in attendance. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died two days after the awards show on Jan. 12 at 54.

The photo shows Keough, 33, with Presley at a restaurant, smiling at the camera. "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful [Georgie Flores] took this," Keough wrote. The picture may have been taken earlier this month, since Keough is seen wearing the same outfit she wore in a Jan. 8 Instagram post.

Following Presley's death, Keough broke her silence by sharing a black and white photo with her mom, taken when she was a child, on Jan. 20. She included a simple heart emoji. Keough attended Presley's public memorial at Graceland on Sunday. Her husband Ben Smith-Petersen read a statement she wrote to her mother, titled "A Letter to My Mama."

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter read. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart." This was Keough's first time publicly discussing her own daughter, whose name has not been revealed.

Elsewhere in the letter, Keough wrote about how Presley instilled a love of music in her and her late brother Benjamin at an early age. "I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known. I remember how safe it felt to be in your arms," Smith-Petersen read. "I remember that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch. Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life."

Presley went into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California on Jan. 12. After her pulse was restored, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died. She was laid to rest at Graceland on Jan. 19, next to Benjamin, who died in July 2020.

After Austin Butler was nominated for an Oscar for playing her father on Tuesday, he dedicated the nomination to Presley, who supported him and Elvis throughout last year. "It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me," Butler told Today with Hoda and Jenna. "It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know?" Elvis was nominated for seven other Oscars, including Best Picture.