Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Will Play a Rockstar in Amazon's New Show 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Actor, and Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, has another exciting TV opportunity on her plate. After garnering a Golden Globe nomination for her work on Starz's The Girlfriend Experience, she's returning to the small screen to portray Daisy Jones in Amazon's upcoming adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six, as reported by Deadline. The actor recently acknowledged her latest casting news by telling fans on Instagram, "I'm so honored to be your Daisy."

Keough has made a major name for herself with her many, high-profile roles in various film and television projects. In addition to starring in The Girlfriend Experience, she has also appeared in Logan Lucky, Mad Max: Fury Road, and It Comes At Night. Interestingly enough, Keough has also made a recent appearance on The CW series Riverdale in 2018 after taking to Twitter to write, "I just want to be cast in Riverdale."

Daisy Jones & The Six is a musical drama that follows the fictional band (that has many similarities to Fleetwood Mac) through its ups and downs. Jones is a singer-songwriter who has a tricky relationship with the frontman of The Six, Billy Dunne. The TV series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling book of the same name.

Deadline also announced that director Niki Caro has joined the show and will serve as an executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon. Caro will also direct multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot. It was announced back in July 2018 (months before the novel would officially release in March 2019) that Daisy Jones & The Six would be coming to a TV screen near you. The Hollywood Reporter detailed that the show was picked up for 13 episodes at Amazon.

At the time, THR reported that Witherspoon said about the project, "As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I'm thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes."

The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, also discussed the upcoming adaptation. "When I heard Hello Sunshine [Witherspoon's production company] was developing Daisy Jones & The Six, I tracked down a copy right away and devoured it in one sitting. I loved it so much I had to take it off the market and bring it to Amazon Studios," Salke said, per THR. "I was immediately struck by how perfectly it fit into our overall approach of bringing passionate creators and entertaining, compelling content to our Prime Video audience. Reese, Lauren and I are kindred spirits!"

There is no word yet on when Daisy Jones & The Six is expected to premiere.