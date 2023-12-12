Reba McEntire's Sitcom Is Finally Coming to Netflix

Reba McEntire is currently serving as a first-time coach on The Voice on NBC, but her WB/CW sitcom is coming to Netflix. TVLine reports that in a new deal, Disney has licensed 14 series on Netflix for 18 months each, non-exclusively. As of now, Reba is streaming in full on Hulu and will remain on the Disney-owned platform while it is also streaming on Netflix. Reba was produced by the now-Disney-owned 20th Television, which is why it is part of the licensing deal.

Beginning on May 6, fans will be able to stream all six seasons of the beloved sitcom Reba on Netflix. Airing from 2001 to 2007, the series is set in Houston and centers on McEntire's titular character, whose life is thrown in different directions. Along with the country superstar, Christopher Rich, Joanna García, Steve Howey, Scarlett Pomers, Mitch Holleman, and Melissa Peterman also starred on Reba. It aired on The WB for the first five seasons, then on The CW for the sixth season as part of the networks' transition.

Along with Reba, other Disney shows joining Netflix throughout 2024 include The Wonder Years, This Is Us, The Resident, White Collar, How I Met Your Mother, and others. This deal is only going to last 18 months, but it's always possible it could be renewed, likely depending on how well they do on Netflix. At least fans will be able to stream them on multiple platforms, which will reach larger audiences.

With Reba coming to Netflix, maybe this could be the start of it possibly getting a reboot? There are plenty of sitcoms Netflix needs to reboot, and considering how well Suits did on the streamer, you never know what could happen to other beloved shows. The cast reunited earlier this year, which reignited Reba reboot rumors. While nothing came of it, except for Peterman, Howey, and García supporting McEntire's Hollywood Bowl performance and the four taking a picture together, there's always the possibility something more could happen.

At least those with Netflix will be able to stream Reba in full very soon, beginning on May 6. 2024 is almost here, and it won't be much longer until the sitcom hits the streamer. 18 months may not seem long, especially since the year always goes by pretty fast, but it is definitely better than nothing. Those with a Hulu subscription shouldn't have to worry about the show going anywhere anytime soon.