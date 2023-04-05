'Reba' Cast Reunion Reignites Reboot Rumors

The cast of Reba reunited to support Reba McEntire's performance at the Hollywood Bowl — but in the meantime, reignited reboot rumors about the beloved sitcom. Cast member Melissa Peterman shared several Instagram posts from the CW show's cast reunion at the concert, showing her, Steve Howey and Joanna Garcia both in the audience and backstage with McEntire.

Fans commented on Peterman's various posts, clamoring for a Reba reboot. "We NEED a REBA reboot!!!!" one fan wrote. On a video of McEntire live on stage, one fan commented, "I've been binging the TV show Reba this past week. These videos tonight make my heart happy." Someone else wrote, "I just love this!! This makes me so happy! When's the reboot?!"

As much as fans want a reunion or reboot of sorts, there is nothing official planned, although reunion talk briefly heated up when Peterman and McEntire signed on for the 2023 Lifetime movie The Hammer. Reba aired for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. It initially ran on The WB before switching to The CW when The WB and UPN. The show was nominated for two Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe during its run.

The series followed the country music legend as middle-aged suburban Houston mom mother after her husband of 20 years, Brock (Christopher Rich), gets his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (Peterman) pregnant. She navigates being a hard-working single mom of three. Meanwhile, her teen daughter Cheyenne (Swisher) and high school boyfriend Van (Steve Howey) live with her as they prepare for the birth of their child.

PEOPLE reports talks of a reboot have been in the air. Swisher told the publication she's down for one "I think it's been more than just thought about and something that I think we would all really love to be a part of," she said in 2021. "It's very much in our hearts and our minds and topics of conversations," added García Swisher. "I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we're all there ready with all of the stories."

Swisher currently stars as Maddie Townsend in the Netflix drama series Sweet Magnolias. The show's third season is set to premiere this Fall.