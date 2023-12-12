'Love Is Blind' Fate Revealed at Netflix

More Love Is Blind is officially on the way. People reports that the popular reality dating series has been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7. On top of the renewal announcement, the streamer didn't wait long to reveal the premiere date for the upcoming sixth season. Taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, Love Is Blind Season 6 will be premiering on the day all about love: Valentine's Day.

Netflix posted a fun teaser on Twitter to get fans hyped up for the new season. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey got in on it as well, as they were getting the pods ready for the new group of romance hopefuls. The new season, and love, will be worth the wait, however. What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a whole new season of Love Is Blind? Mix some romance with drama, and it's the perfect recipe.

Prepare the pods! Love is Blind is returning for Seasons 6 AND 7. New episodes premiere this Valentine's Day -- February 14! pic.twitter.com/tMtoXQPzRV — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2023

As of now, it's unknown what the episode release schedule will look like. There's a good chance it will follow previous seasons, releasing in batches over a few weeks, then releasing the wedding episode(s) alone, followed by the reunion special not long after. The first five seasons also had 14-16 episodes, including the reunion and "After the Altar" specials, which are likely to be the same for the next two seasons.

Season 5 had its finale in October, and it was filled with plenty of drama. The good news was that the reunion was not live, unlike the disaster of a Season 4 reunion special. Whether or not the reunion for Season 6 will be live is unknown, but considering the pre-taped reunions work out a lot better, it wouldn't be surprising if Netflix doesn't go back to the live format. As for who will be involved, the cast probably won't be announced until after the New Year, but it will surely still be one to look forward to.

Fans will be able to look forward to much more Love Is Blind in 2024, and it's going to be exciting to see who will be walking down the aisle, saying "I do," and answering if love is truly blind. Make sure to tune in to the Season 6 premiere of Love Is Blind on Wednesday, Feb. 14 only on Netflix. There really is no better way to spend Valentine's Day than by watching singles trying to find love by not seeing their faces.