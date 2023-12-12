'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Do contain your excitement, because Bridgerton is returning for Season 3 in 2024. The third season of the Shondaland period drama will premiere on the streaming platform in two parts, with the first four episodes dropping on May 16, and the next four debuting on June 13. In the first look at Season 3, Julie Andrews, who voices Lady Whistledown, teases, "Gentle reader, you thought I was silenced, but you thought wrong."

Bridgerton Season 3 will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), diverting from the Julia Quinn books the series is based on. "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," the Netflix season synopsis reads. "She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters."

However, "lacking in confidence," Penelope's attempts at marriage "fail spectacularly." Meanwhile, Colin returns from his summer travels with a "new look and a serious sense of swagger," but finds himself disheartened to see that Penelope is giving him "the cold shoulder." Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope to help her find a husband, but when his confidence lessons begin to work too well, Colin has to grapple with his true feelings for his friend. "Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place," the synopsis promises, "while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Also starring in Season 3 of Bridgerton are returning cast members Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

Three newcomers will also appear – Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) and Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). According to Netflix, what Harry "lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks," while Lord Debling plays a "genial lord with unusual interests." Marcus, meanwhile, has "a charismatic presence" that "lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton – and the ire of others."