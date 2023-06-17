Netflix Should Reboot These 6 Sitcoms Next

In the age of reboots, revivals, sequels, prequels, and spinoffs, it's only just a matter of time before a platform like Netflix finds its next big reboot. The streamer has found some success with rebooting sitcoms, most recently with the That '70s Show series That '90s Show, which has been renewed for a second season. Between that, Full House reboot Fuller House, which impressively lasted five seasons, and One Day at a Time, based on the 1975 series of the same name, which lasted four three seasons on Netflix before getting one final season on Pop, the streamer definitely knows what it's doing when it comes to reboots. With a plethora of other sitcoms out there just begging to get that treatment, here are six other sitcoms that Netflix should reboot next.

'Friends' While some may think it would be better to leave Friends the way it is, it would be interesting to get a new version of the beloved NBC sitcom, and this time, following a group of Gen Z friends, or "Zillennials." So much has changed since Friends went off the air almost 20 years ago; between the job market, housing market, and technology alone, it would definitely make for an entertaining series that would be able to be completely different from the original while also having some references here and there, much like Hulu's How I Met Your Father. Or, perhaps a continuation of Friends with the group all grown up, plus their kids. The Friends reunion in 2021 showed how close the cast still is, so maybe they'd also be down for a reboot or revival of some sort? Even though Friends is streaming on HBO Max, which would make it an obvious home for a reboot, that's not always the case. That '70s Show is streaming on Peacock, but That '90s Show is on Netflix, so you never know.

'Home Improvement' (Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Home Improvement aired for eight seasons in the '90s and is still arguably one of the most beloved sitcoms ever. While it's based on Tim Allen's stand-up comedy, it's very possible to make this show into a reboot and base it off of more of Allen's comedy or even have it be a continuation from the original series. Two years ago, Allen discussed a potential Home Improvement reboot, stating that it would be difficult to get back into the character of Tim Taylor after portraying Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing, but he didn't seem opposed to the idea. As for whether anyone else would want to return, that's all up in the air.

'The Middle' While still a bit new to be considered for a reboot, it's never too early to start thinking about it. The Middle ran for nine seasons on ABC and even very nearly got a spinoff. Even though it did only end in 2018, the series is definitely still loved today. It'd be very possible to pick up the series after the events of the finale or even do a completely new series set around a different lower-middle-class family. With the way times are constantly changing, it'd be interesting to see how much would be different for a new series.

'Family Matters' Family Matters is another beloved sitcom of the '90s. Centering on an African-American middle-class family, the series quickly found its claim to fame with Jaleel White as nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel, who even reprised the role on Full House and Step by Step. Unfortunately, producers initially turned down a Family Matters revival back in 2018, but it has been five years since that happened, so who knows what they think now. Things can change.

'The Office' (Photo: Chris Haston/NBC) It's hard to find someone these days that hasn't seen The Office, or at least an episode of it. Based on the UK series, the NBC sitcom lasted for nine seasons, and it is still one of the most beloved series to date. The show came to an end 10 years ago last month, and I think it would be the perfect time to revive it. Maybe even show what life in the office is like in a post-COVID world where influencers and sponsors have taken over. With the idea of documentary has definitely stepped up in recent years, and thanks to streaming, it's even easier, another mockumentary show would also be an easy way for Netflix to promote themselves. But maybe in an office that's not a paper company this time?