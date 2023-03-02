'Reba' Star Steve Howey Weighs in on Reboot Chances With Praise for Reba McEntire

Reba star Steve Howey recently weighed in on the chances of the show coming back for a reboot, while also showing praise on series star Reba McEntire. In Reba, the country music icon played Reba Nell Hart, a single mom who worked too hard, loved her kids, and never stopped. Howey played Van Montgomery, a star high school football player who has a baby with Reba's daughter Cheyenne (JoAnna García), and eventually married her. The show ran for six seasons, with McEntire, Joanna García, Howey, and Christopher Rich (as Brock Enroll Hart, Reba's ex-husband) being the only cast members to appear in every episode.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Howey was asked his thoughts on the show making a return, to which he replied, "Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s. And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'" He then revealed that he has stayed close with his co-star, and is even going to be in attendance at her big concert in Los Angeles on April 1. "I'm going. And I pitched a whole thing that she shot down. I was like, 'Can I come out on stage and say, 'Hey Mrs. H?' And she was like, 'Well, I gotta go change and then we come out and I sing 'Survivor,' and that's when she's like, 'We don't have time. I don't have time.'" He then joked, "And I was like, 'Alright, just kick down my dreams.'"

While there is no telling if we'll ever get a Reba reboot, fans can currently catch Howey on the new CBS action-comedy True Lies, and small-screen adaptation of the iconic action film from the '90s. In the show, Howey and Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) portray super-spy Harry Tasker and his lovably quirky wife Helen, who is oblivious to Harry's double life. The roles were famously originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, respectively, in the 1994 James Cameron spy film.

PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Howey and Gonzaga to chat about the new show, which Howey confessed he was eager to join after being a fan of all the classic Schwarzenegger action films as a kid. "Growing up with Conan, Commando, Terminator... if you grew up in that time, obviously, he was an iconic action star and that was really exciting," he said. Howey then revealed that "getting to do all my stunts" was another motivation to take the role of Harry. True Lies airs new episodes Wednesdays at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT, on CBS. It will also stream live on Paramount+, with new episodes available to watch anytime the day after live broadcast. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.