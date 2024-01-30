Reba McEntire Reunites With 'Reba' Team on New TV Show

It's a Reba reunion for Reba McEntire. Deadline reports that the country superstar is reuniting with Reba executive producers Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis for a new comedy pilot at NBC in collaboration with Universal Television. Julie Abbott is also set to executive produce. The multi-camera comedy will follow McEntire's character, appropriately named Reba, who "inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had."

The pilot will mark McEntire's latest acting project after recurring in the third and final season of ABC's Big Sky. It will be her first comedy in a couple of years, however, with the last one being Young Sheldon in 2022. The new series will not be related to Reba, but it does sound pretty close. It will surely be exciting to get some of the team back, and who knows, maybe even some of the cast as well. Many of them have expressed interest in doing a Reba reboot, with some of them even reuniting in 2023.

Although Reba was not on NBC during its six-season run, McEntire has called the network home the last several months. She joined The Voice Season 24 as a coach, replacing fellow country superstar Blake Shelton. McEntire is set to return for the upcoming 25th season, which will see the returns of John Legend and Chance the Rapper, with the show's first coaching duo, Dan + Shay, joining in on the fun. While coaches for Season 26 have yet to be revealed, it's possible that if the pilot is picked up by NBC, McEntire will not return for The Voice as the two would likely be filming at the same time or have very close conflicting schedules.

No other information on the series has been revealed, but it is in contention for the 2024-25 broadcast season. Due to the Hollywood strikes, a good chunk of new original programming slated to premiere during the 2023-24 season were held off for next season, meaning that it could be a little bit more competitive as networks will already have some new shows on the schedule. However, with Reba McEntire reuniting with the Reba team for a brand new show, it would be surprising if it didn't go through. Fans will just have to wait and see, and maybe even watch Reba on Freevee and Hulu to keep occupied.