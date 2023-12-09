Netflix Makes Big Order for 'The Upshaws' Ahead of Part 5

The Upshaws isn't wrapping up on Netflix just yet. The Mike Epps and Kim Fields co-led comedy series has been picked up for another season on the streamer, per Deadline. Season 3 was split into two halves, with the first half (labeled as Part 4) premiered on Aug. 17. Part 5, which consists of the last six episodes of Season 3, will be out in spring 2024. Production on Season 4 (a.k.a. Part 6) will begin in early 2024. It will consist of 10 episodes, released all at once.

While other multi-camera sitcoms have struggled on streaming services, The Upshaws have had steady success. The show, created by comedian Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks, ties with The Ranch as the second-longest-running original multi-camera comedy on the streamer, when it comes to the number of seasons. It trails only Fuller House, which lasted five seasons and 75 episodes.

As for The Upshaws, it has the potential to break the record and surpass other shows in seasons and episodes if the momentum continues. The show follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a working-class Black family in Indianapolis, Epps' real-life hometown. Fields stars as his wife, Regina. The couple shares two young daughters (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine) and two sons (Jermelle Simon and Diamond Lyons), the latter of whom he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis). Aside from co-creating the series, Sykes stars as Bennie's sister-in-law.

The reason for the show's success may be due to Epps' genuine connection to the story. He told the LA Times ahead of the show's premiere, "If you look at the show, it's my voice. It's who I am. It's my city, my friends, it's my family. It's my everything."

All seasons of The Upshaws are currently available for streaming on Netflix.