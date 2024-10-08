'Outer Banks' Season 4 Cast Dishes on Relationship Drama Ahead of Netflix Premiere (Exclusive)

The Pogues are back for another season of adventure – and romance – on Outer Banks. On the heels of the Pogues' El Dorado escapades, the cast of Netflix's hit series opened up to PopCulture.com about how their relationships will fare in Season 4 as they're drawn away from their peaceful lives in "Poguelandia 2.0" by the possibility of discovering Blackbeard's treasure.

While John B. (Chase Stokes) is reeling from the death of his father Big John in Season 3, Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are coming together in a new way this season, Stokes and Cline told PopCulture. "They've gone through so much the past three seasons together and separately," Cline explained, "and I think we're picking up with them really enjoying just being able to be together and relax into their relationship [while] moving on and healing from their shared trauma ... moving forward together as a team."

(Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Stokes agreed that after three seasons of watching the lovebirds "butt heads," John B. and Sarah hit a "crossroads in [their] relationship to say, are we going to figure this out or are we not? And I think they choose the latter. We see John B. and Sarah really solidify and start to move in the right direction in Season 4."

Kiara (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) have a less easy road to travel together this season as JJ tries to handle the "responsibilities" of being in a relationship. "But I think it is something JJ is wanting to trust himself more with and [he's] trying to take that step in that direction," Pankow teased. Kiara, Bailey added, is "trying to figure out a place of support" for JJ.

"I think this is what we see her battle with a lot this season – how to be there for her boyfriend who's been through so much and is going through so much constantly," she told PopCulture. "And I think we see the dynamic of their friendship and them trying to find the evolution of that and seeing where that will grow."

(Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) are also diving into the realities of their relationship as Grant teased they're "past the honeymoon stage" of their romance. "So now we're into the nitty gritty of life and partnering," she explained. "Cleo's very independent. Pope also has his independence, and now we're living with a group of friends and everyone has needs." Grant continued, "So I think we either figure out how to work together or how to work apart, but figure out if this is for us – like should we be there for each other?"

Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 on Netflix.