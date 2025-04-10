3 Beloved Stars Join ‘Sugar’ Season 2 on Apple TV+

Three beloved actors are joining the upcoming second season of Sugar on Apple TV+.

Starring Colin Farrell, the drama was renewed for Season 2 in October after premiering in April 2024.

Sugar is a contemporary and unique take on the private detective story that follows Farrell’s titular P.I., who is recruited by a wealthy movie producer to investigate the disappearance of his granddaughter. Along with Farrell, Sugar also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Alex Hernandez, and James Cromwell. Now, three more are joining the drama as series regulars, according to Deadline.

Shea Whigham

(Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Shea Whigham, who can most recently be seen in the Netflix series American Primeval, has been cast in what is believed to be a government agency employee helping John Sugar in his investigations. The actor can also be seen in Lawmen: Bass Reeves, The Righteous Gemstones, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Gray Man, Waco, and Fargo, among others.

Raymond Lee

(Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Quantum Leap star Raymond Lee is making the leap to Apple TV+ in an unknown role. Along with the NBC reboot, Lee also appeared in Kevin Can F**k Himself, Top Gun: Maverick, Made for Love, The Lost City, Prodigal Son, Magnum P.I., Scandal, and Modern Family, just to name a few. He can also soon be seen in the upcoming horror film Deepest, Darkest with Rosario Dawson, Ernie Hudson, Rahul Kohli, and Phil LaMarr.

Sasha Calle

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Film Independent )

Last but certainly not least, it is believed that Sasha Calle will be playing a hustler working for Sugar. Calle recently most notably played Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in 2023’s The Flash. She also appeared as Lola Rosales on The Young and the Restless from 2018 to 2021. Other credits include On Swift Horses, In the Summers, Young Blood, The White Shoes, and Rogue Tiger.

The trio’s casting news comes not long after Jin Ha, Laura Donnelly, and Tony Dalton joined the drama. Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich, with Sam Catlin serving as showrunner for Season 2. He executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner alongside Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg, who executive produce for Genre Films. Farrell, Scott Greenberg, Chip Vucelich, Christopher Rogers, and Gary Tieche serve as executive producers, while Claudine Farrell co-executive produces. A premiere date for Sugar Season 2 has not yet been announced, but fans can watch the first season now on Apple TV+.