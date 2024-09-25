New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in October 2024

The fall streaming season is in full swing, and Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of options for their weekend marathons! The streamer has unveiled the full list of titles arriving in October 2024, and among the fan-favorites like 8 Mile and Cinderella Man, next month will also bring with it more than five dozen new and returning Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials. October will be filled with plenty of treats for fans of some of Netflix's biggest titles. Outer Banks, The Lincoln Lawyer, Love Is Blind, and Heartstopper are all set to head back to the streamer next month with long-awaited new seasons. They will be joined by several all-new series and films, including Ali Wong: Single Lady, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare. Following the release of Ryan Murphy's controversial Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix in October will release The Menendez Brothers, a new original documentary featuring the brothers as they "revisit the trial that shocked the nation." October will also see plenty of spooky titles just in time for Halloween, including Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5, The Platform 2, and It's What's Inside, Greg Jaridn's buzzed about thriller. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in October 2024.

Oct. 1 – Oct. 5 Making It in Marbella – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/1)

The Swedish agents at the luxury real estate firm Homerun Brokers compete for the best listings in Spain's high-end holiday destination Marbella. Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 10/1)

Comedian Tim Dillon chats with everyday Americans about cryptocurrency, OnlyFans and other outrageous issues they face in this comedy unscripted special. Chef's Table: Noodles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/2)

"Chef's Table: Noodles" will take viewers on a delectable journey across the globe, exploring the rich and diverse world of noodles through the eyes of four masterful chefs. This season celebrates the cultural significance and culinary artistry of noodles, offering a deep dive into both traditional and innovative techniques. Love Is Blind: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/2)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/2)

A legendary UFO crash, a puzzling double homicide and a chilling supernatural investigation anchor this collection of unsolved mysteries. The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 10/3)

The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong? Blue Box – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 10/3)

Badminton player Taiki has always admired basketball star Chinatsu from afar. But one spring day, a surprising turn brings them unexpectedly close. Heartstopper: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/3)

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship's biggest challenge yet. Trouble – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/3)

Wrongfully convicted of murder, a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence. CTRL – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/4)

Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life – until it takes control. IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/4)

A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges. The Platform 2 – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/4)

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method. Ranma1/2 – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 10/5)

Akane Tendo meets her new fiancé, Ranma Saotome, a martial arts prodigy with a twist: he magically transforms into a girl upon touching cold water.

Oct. 6 – Oct. 10 The Menendez Brothers – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/7)

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Ali Wong: Single Lady – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 10/8)

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce. Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Avail. 10/8)

Chef David Chang says, "99% of all cooking on television and social media is a lie," and he's ready to show the world how it's really done and he's doing it all live! Join David as he personally cooks for his celebrity friends in his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles. It's a VIP experience where the meal, the mishaps, and the conversation all unfold in real time. No food swap-outs, no food stylists, just real how-to culinary secrets and recipes from a world-renowned chef who's cooking live! Deceitful Love – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/9)

After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions. Love Is Blind: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (Avail. 10/9)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Starting 5 – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES (Avail. 10/9)

This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. The Secret of the River – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/9)

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid – and a dark secret seals their bond forever. The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/10)

In a retrospective mockumentary, a current-day Erşan Kuneri reflects back on his life and body of work as a prolific pioneer of erotic cinema. Love Is Blind, Habibi – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/10)

Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage – before meeting face-to-face. Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/10)

The Pogues return home with the gold and start living their best life, but it's not long before they're back to doing what they do best, hunting for treasure, with higher stakes and more to lose. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/10)

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

Oct. 11 – Oct. 15 In Her Place – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/11)

After Chilean writer María Carolina Geel murders her lover, the case captivates shy court actuary Mercedes, sparking a connection between the two women. Lonely Planet – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/11)

At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who's reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant ("Erin Brockovich"). Uprising – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/11)

In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together – one the master and one the servant – reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides. A Virtuous Business – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/12)

In search of purpose, opportunity and independence, four rural women start an adult products business in 1992 – embarking on a journey of self-discovery. Mighty Monsterwheelies – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 10/14)

Inspired by iconic movie monsters like Dracula and the Mummy, but with a Frankenstein-sized twist: These vehicle heroes are here to help – not scare! Comedy Revenge – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/15)

Hosted by legendary comedian Lee Kyeong-kyu, 18 comedy powerhouses compete in an all-out battle of hilarity once again – let the giggles begin! Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 10/15)

Comedian and actor Rachel Bloom muses on birth, death, cosmic uncertainty and pungent trees in this whimsical and reflective musical comedy special.

Oct. 16 – Oct. 20 Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/16)

Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents. I AM A KILLER: Season 5 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/16)

From a man who killed his grandmother to an armed robber who claims he didn't know his gun was loaded, convicted murderers recall their crimes firsthand. Justice – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/16)

A young detective seeks the help of a discharged police officer, giving him the chance to reclaim his old life in exchange for solving a bank raid case. Love Is Blind: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (Avail. 10/16)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/16)

Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary. Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – NETFLIX ANIME (Avail. 10/17)

Eleven months into the One Year War in U.C.0079, top Zaku II pilot Captain Solari faces the Earth Federation's new lethal weapon: the mobile suit Gundam. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Avail. 10/17)

New dinos. New dangers. New allies. The Camp Fam goes global on a search for answers – and an elusive villain – that takes them all over the world. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/17)

Mickey takes on a personal and potentially dangerous case when he defends the person accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, his friend and former client. Outside – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/17)

A family retreats to an isolated farm during a zombie outbreak, but years of painful secrets take a toll as they navigate their desolate world. The Shadow Strays – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/17)

Skilled in the art of killing, a young assassin defies her mentor to save a boy from a ruthless crime syndicate – and she'll destroy anyone in her path. Happiness Is – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/18)

Turning forty was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up. The Man Who Loved UFOs – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/18)

In late 1980s Argentina, a reporter's investigation into alien activity is nearly halted by a lack of evidence – until he decides to fabricate his own. The Turnaround – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/18)

The documentary short tells the story of Philadelphia Phillies' superfan Jon McCann, who helped inspire an unlikely 2023 standing ovation for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, which helped turn the team around after hitting a major roadblock. Woman of the Hour – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/18)

An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in '70s LA when they're cast on an episode of "The Dating Game." Based on a true story. Yintah – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/18)

In this documentary, two Indigenous women and their clans fight to save their land – and history – from being destroyed by an energy company's pipeline.

Oct. 21 – Oct. 25 Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (Avail. 10/22)

In this provocative, hilarious, and at times unhinged hour, Minhaj is back in full force, tackling politics, misguided self-improvement, and the challenges of life with young kids and aging parents. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/23)

The Gotham crew goes all-in on the luxury car market, but keeping buyers happy while maintaining a creative edge may be their biggest challenge yet. The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES (Avail. 10/23)

This definitive docuseries chronicles the Red Sox's journey to their first World Series title in 86 years via interviews with star players and personnel. Family Pack – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/23)

When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home. Love Is Blind: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode) (Avail. 10/23)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments. This is the Zodiac Speaking – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/23)

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders. Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/24)

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other's lives. Territory – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/24)

When the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land's future. Don't Move – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/25)

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down. Hellbound: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/25)

As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned. Hijack '93 – NETFLIX FILM (Avail. 10/25)

In an effort to dismantle their military-backed government, four men hijack an airplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change. The Last Night at Tremore Beach – NETFLIX SERIES (Avail. 10/25)

When a tormented pianist is struck by lightning, he begins having perilous visions of his future and a deadly threat seems to loom over his loved ones. The Remarkable Life of Ibelin – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Avail. 10/25)

The secret life of a young World of Warcraft gamer is vividly reimagined when his online friends contact his family after his death. Simone Biles Rising Part 2 – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES (Avail. 10/25)

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.