'Outer Banks' Star Reveals He Auditioned for 'Stranger Things' — and Majorly 'Effed Up'

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has revealed that he once auditioned for a big Stranger Things role, but majorly "effed up." The actor shared the story while speaking to Access Hollywood, via PEOPLE. "I actually read for Steve Harrington and I forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up," he shared. "I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that."

While he did not land that role of Steve — that went to Joe Keery — Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers still wrote Stokes into the show as Reed, a high school student who didn't have any lines, because they liked him. "I'm just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to, like, do my job and start my career," Stokes said. "I mean if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here." As for the actor who did end up playing Steve, Stokes couldn't be happier for him. "Joe Keery is an absolute legend who is so good as Steve Harrington," he said. "I'm super proud of him, I've talked to him a little bit throughout the years."

These days, Stokes has him own hit Netflix show: Outer Banks, which is going into its third season this month. An official synopsis of Outer Banks Season 3 reads: "After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

The synopsis continues: "They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together." Outer Banks Seasons 1-2 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 3 kicks off on Feb. 23.