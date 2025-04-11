‘SkyMed’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date on Paramount+

Canadian medical drama SkyMed will be taking flight once again very soon on Paramount+.

TVLine reports that the third season of the CBC series will drop on Thursday, May 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, and Brazil. All nine episodes will be available.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Julie Puckrin, SkyMed centers on nurses and pilots working for an air ambulance service in Northern Canada. Per the official synopsis, Season 3 of the series “throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives.” It’s been a long wait for Season 3, as Season 2 wrapped airing in November 2023, but there will be more heart-pounding emergencies, including for one SkyMed team member.

Play video

Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Sydney Kuhne, and Aaron Ashmore are returning for Season 3 as series regulars. Aason “Ace” Nadjiwon and Emilia McCarthy return in recurring roles, while Braeden Clarke will return as a guest star. Anthony Grant and Nicola Correia-Damude join SkyMed in recurring roles. Ashmore was upped to series regular after recurring in the first two seasons. Not to be confused with his twin brother, Shawn Ashmore, who can currently be seen as Wesley Evers on ABC’s hit procedural The Rookie.

SkyMed Season 3 premiered on CBC in January, with the finale airing in March. Just like with the first two seasons, the third season also consisted of nine episodes. All nine episodes will be dropping on Paramount+ on May 15. As of now, the series has yet to be renewed for Season 4, but it’s possible it won’t be until after the season premieres on the streamer. Between the emergencies, dramas, hellos, and goodbyes, Season 3 will be filled with plenty of storylines that will keep fans on the edge of their seats and begging for more.

Paramount+ renewed SkyMed for Season 3 in March 2024. SkyMed is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC and CBS Studios. The series is inspired by Puckrin’s sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances. Puckrin also serves as executive producer, along with Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. From Manitoba, Rhonda Baker and Carrie Wilkins serve as producers. Outside of Canada, SKYMED is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.