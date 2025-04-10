Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix Show ‘FUBAR’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix has set a premiere date for Season 2 of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action dramedy FUBAR.

The series premiered in May 2023 and was renewed for a second season the following month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, almost two years later, Variety reports that FUBAR will finally return on June 12. The new season will pick up with veteran CIA operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) and daughter/fellow operative Emma (Monica Barbaro) taking down new villains. Luke will also be coming face-to-face with an ex, played by new cast member Carrie-Anne Moss, an ex-East German spy who wants to destroy the world and Luke’s life.

Fubar. (L to R) Milan Carter as Barry Putt, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 108 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

Created by Nick Santora, FUBAR also stars Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, and Andy Buckley. Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Stephanie Sy, Scott Thompson, and Rachel Lynch make up the recurring cast.

Season 2 of FUBAR comes on the heels of Schwarzenegger’s open heart surgery he had to undergo last year, but assured that he was ready to film again. Although the wait had to be a little bit longer, fans will finally be getting FUBAR Season 2 and in just two months’ time. Netflix has released images from the upcoming season, and it’s likely a teaser will follow soon after.

Fubar. (L to R) Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 104 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

When FUBAR premiered, it received mixed reviews from critics and only has a 50% approval rating with a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was enough for Netflix to decide that a second season was needed, and it probably helped that a big name like Schwarzenegger was attached. The role marks the former California governor’s first on-screen TV role since guest starring in an episode of Two and a Half Men in 2015, not including documentaries or reality shows.

With FUBAR Season 2 finally hitting Netflix on June 12, fans will be happy that the two-year wait is nearly almost over. It’s likely more information on the new season will be revealed in the coming weeks or, at the very least, a full-fledged trailer. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, is streaming on Netflix. Now would be the perfect time to rewatch before the second season is here. Otherwise, there are plenty of other titles to look forward to, and many of them are coming to Netflix in April 2025.