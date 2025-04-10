Bring on the jack-o-lanterns, because Netflix series Nobody Wants This is getting a Halloween episode.

The Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led romantic dramedy was renewed for Season 2 in October, just weeks after a successful launch.

True to Brody’s word, production recently kicked off, and although not much has been shared about what the upcoming season will consist of, fans can expect things to get spooky. With the show eyeing to come back later this year, PEOPLE has obtained behind-the-scenes photos of Bell, Brody, and Justine Lupe wearing Halloween costumes for a party scene.

Official promotional still of (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 104 of Nobody Wants This.

Wearing a tuxedo, Brody was dressed like some undead creature, while Lupe paid homage to Pretty Woman by way of a mini-dress and cutouts on the sides. As for Bell, The Good Place alum was wearing an oversized purple plaid shirt with yellow stripes and mustard-colored pants. It’s unknown what she was dressed as, but fans will surely find out when the episode hits Netflix, presumably later this year.

Nobody Wants This centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi. It’s inspired by creator Erin Foster’s real-life love story with her husband, Simon Tikham. The series also stars Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn. Brody’s wife, actress Leighton Meester, will be guest starring in the new season as Abby, Bell’s Joanne’s middle school nemesis and “Instagram mommy influencer,” per Variety.

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’.

Meanwhile, Season 1 of Nobody Wants This ended on a cliffhanger. Brody’s Noah received an offer to be his synagogue’s head rabbi. If he were to take the job, Joanne would have to convert to Judaism and face scrutiny. Unfortunately, she wasn’t ready for it, and she broke things off, both for herself and for Noah, so he wouldn’t have to face any complications.

As of now, a premiere date for Nobody Wants This Season 2 has yet to be revealed, but since production is in full swing, fans should probably expect a date in the coming months. At the very least, it’s possible there will be more BTS content, whether shared by the cast online or by sneaky photographers in the meantime. If Season 2 is anything like the first season, the wait should be worth it. For now, though, fans will have to settle with rewatching the first season on Netflix.