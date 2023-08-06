'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: EP Teases Stakes 'Have Never Been Higher'

The highly-anticipated third season of Hulu's hit comedy Only Murders in the Building is right around the corner, and apparently, there will be a lot that will be going on. As Season 3 focuses on the murder of Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, who died on stage during opening night of Oliver's play in the Season 2 finale, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will be dealing with a lot more, and it won't just be the murder.

Executive producer Jess Rosenthal tells TV Insider that the trio will again be trying to survive, saying, "There are physical attempts on their lives, paths crossed with ghosts. Their love lives are threatened at every turn, and by the way, Oliver has a tenuous Broadway musical to get on its feet. The stakes for our trio have never been higher."

The upcoming third season of Only Murders will definitely take things to the next level, especially with the A-list guest cast that will be coming aboard, including the legendary Meryl Streep and Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams, among many others. It already sounds like it's going to be a pretty intense season, and with a cast as talented as this one, and a murder mystery that fans have been wanting answers to for a year, the wait has been worth it.

Only Murders in the Building first premiered on Hulu in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favorite. The series has won multiple Emmys and was recently nominated for several more for the 2023 Emmy Awards, but unfortunately, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmys have been postponed to a later date. Luckily fans will be able to watch new episodes of Only Murders by then, so while they won't be able to see if the series takes home any awards, they will be able to see how far Charles, Oliver, and Mabel get in solving the new mystery.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere this Tuesday, August 8 on Hulu, so fans will soon find out how high the stakes really are and what the trio will get into. The first two seasons are currently streaming, and it may be a good idea to rewatch so you aren't rusty and are all set to solve another murder mystery. There will be a lot to look forward to in the third season, so be sure to tune in.