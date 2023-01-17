Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

The Only Murders in the Building cast has just gained another major star. Meryl Streep joined the acclaimed Hulu mystery series, which already has a reputation for getting big-name stars to work alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Martin shared the casting news himself as Season 3 production is underway.

"The filming of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has begun! A cast to dream of," Martin wrote. He included a black and white photo with Streep, himself, Paul Rudd, Gomez, and Short.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

The Only Murders cast has made it clear in the past that they are big fans of Streep and would love to have her on. During the red carpet premiere for Season 2, Short told E! News that Streep was on his dream guest star list. Gomez also told Extra she is a big fan of Streep and was shocked to learn that the three-time Oscar winner also loves Only Murders.

"She just said that she thought I was lovely," Gomez told Extra of meeting Streep. "So I don't know what that meant because I kind of blacked out after she started speaking. So she might have said she's never even seen the show, but I don't care because she had the sweetest compliment, and I'm such a fan."

Martin and Streep previously worked on the movie It's Complicated together, but he told Extra that he did not really know how to reach her. "You know I did a movie with Meryl and we got along great," Martin said of Streep. "She was funny and we performed well together, and, you know, it's an honor to be able to act with her and have her feel that you're even in the same ballgame, you know, with her."

Only Murders in the Building was created by Martin and John Hoffman and launched on Hulu in August 2021. The show has already attracted dozens of major stars, including Sting, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLane, Mark Consuelos, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch, and Nathan Lane. Rudd appeared in the Season 2 finale and is set to play a major role in Season 3. Former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams will play a documentarian with an interest in the latest murder Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) are investigating. Hulu has not set a premiere date for Season 3, but the first 20 episodes are still available to stream.

Only Murders in the Building won three Emmys earlier this year for production design, sound mixing, and guest actor (Lane). The show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Martin and Short competed against each other in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category. The show is also up for Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at next month's Screen Actors Guild Awards.