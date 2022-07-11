'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Renewal Fate Revealed at Hulu

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has been off to such a strong start that Hulu has already renewed the hilarious murder-mystery series for a third season. The Disney-owned streaming platform shared the news on Monday, one day before the fourth episode of Season 2 is released. Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as a trio of amateur sleuths with a shared love of true crime podcasts.

Hulu shared a quick video with the three stars breaking the news to fans. "Hope you're enjoying Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building," Martin said. "Guess what? All of your favorite characters are gonna be returning for Season 3," Gomez shared. "Oh, that's so exciting! So you two knew that? No one's told me," Short said. "You're still here?" Martin wondered.

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next... I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022

"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty, and Selena's work," Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement. "We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

Martin and John Hoffman created Only Murders in the Building, which launched on Hulu last year. The show is set in the Arconia, a Manhattan apartment building with an eccentric cast of characters living there. Martin is actor Charles-Haden Savage, while Short is the struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam. Gomez plays the mysterious Mabel Mora, who had a personal connection to Season 1 murder victim Tim Kono. The unlikely trio is linked by their love of true crime podcasts and decides to solve Kono's murder before the police can.

In Season 2, the victim is Arcona board president Bunny Folger, played by Jayne Houdyshell. At first, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are the murder suspects and are told by the police to avoid investigating the crime themselves. Of course, they can't, otherwise, there wouldn't be a show. Season 2 has already introduced several memorable new characters, including Bunny's mother Leonora, played by Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer as a fictionalized version of herself, and art gallery employee Alice Banks, played by Cara Delevingne.

The 20th Television series has been a big hit with audiences and critics. The cast earned an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards and Gomez won the Comedy TV Star of 2021 award at the People's Choice Awards. Only Murders in the Building Season 1 should be a major player when the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are announced Tuesday morning.