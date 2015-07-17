'Only Murders in the Building' Casts Marvel Star for Season 3 Following Season 2 Cameo

Only Murders in the Building has officially cast a major Marvel star for Season 3, following his Season 2 finale cameo. According to Variety, Rudd turns up in the newest episode of Only Murders... as Broadway star Ben Glenroy. He will reprise the role in the show's third season, though it is unclear if he will be a main cast member or if it will be a recurring part.

Speaking to Variety about the news Only Murders... co-creator John Hoffman said, "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 – as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!" Previous big names to turn up in smaller roles on the show include music legend Sting (Season 1) and comedian Amy Schumer (Season 2). Notably, both stars played fictionalized versions of themselves.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast. All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway.

Schumer wasn't the only new face in Season 2, as Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad, Paper Towns) and iconic actress Shirley MacLaine also turned up. MacLaine is an Oscar-winner who has appeared in films such as Terms of Endearment, Steel Magnolias, Guarding Tess, and Bewitched film from 2005. Her long and illustrious career has also led to a handful of TV roles, including on shows such as Downton Abbey and Glee. In addition to her Academy Award, MacLaine also has two British Academy Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

In addition to the three main actors, Only Murders in the Building also features Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles throughout both Seasons 1 and 2. Martin co-created and wrote the show with Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin. Back in July, it was announced that the series had been officially renewed for Season 3.