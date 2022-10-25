'Only Murders in the Building' Adds 'Grey's Anatomy' Star for Season 3

Former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is the latest star to join Only Murders in the Building. Williams nabbed an important role in the upcoming third season of the hit Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Season 3 will also star Paul Rudd, who had a surprise cameo in the Season 2 finale.

Williams will play a documentarian with an interest in the new murder Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) are investigating, reports Deadline. Williams is best known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy for 12 seasons and the spin-off Station 19. He also had a recurring role in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere and stars in the upcoming Netflix movie Your Place or Mine. Earlier this year, he picked up a Tony nomination for his role in the revival of Take Me Out.

(Photo: ABC)

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale introduced Rudd as Broadway star Ben Glenroy. In the shocking cliffhanger, Glenroy stars in a new Broadway play Oliver directed, but suddenly dies during opening night. "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 – as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come," John Hoffman, who created the series with Martin, told Variety after the Season 2 finale was released.

Only Murders in the Building already features three big stars in lead roles, but it has attracted plenty of big names during its run. Sting and Amy Schumer played fictionalized versions of themselves, while screen legend Shirley MacLaine had a recurring part in Season 2. Nathan Lane, Jane Lynch, Andrea Martin, Mark Consuelos, Michael Rapaport, Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne, and Amy Ryan have all starred in the show.

The series parodies the crime fiction podcast boom. Martin, Short, and Gomez star as crime podcast enthusiasts who investigate mysterious murders that take place in their upscale Manhattan apartment building. In Season 2, they were the suspects in the murder and had to prove their innocence. The first season was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys and Lane won the Outstanding Guest Actor award. Martin and Short were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor. Hulu has not announced a release date for Season 3, but the excellent first two seasons are now available to binge.