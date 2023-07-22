'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: What We Know

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will be here on August 8, and Charles, Oliver, and Mable will find themselves wrapped up in a new murder mystery. The Hulu comedy hit's third season will center on the murder of Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, who died on stage opening night of Oliver's play at the end of the Season 2 finale. But there is much more to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Along with Paul Rudd, the third season will be welcoming a lot of exciting guest stars. Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams is set to portray a documentarian who takes an interest in Ben's case. Meanwhile, legendary actress Meryl Streep will be appearing as actress Loretta, who will actually help the trio solve the case. Other actors joining the fun at the Arconia include Ashley Park, Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor.

Of course, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will return to play everyone's favorite podcast-focused, mystery-solving trio, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. Also returning will be Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Oliver's son. Michael Cyril Creighton will also be coming back as Howard Morris in a series regular role this time around, as well as Jane Lynch as Charles' stand-in, Sazz, as she confirmed to CinemaBlend earlier this year. Unfortunately, newly-minted Emmy-nominee, and last year's winner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy, Nathan Lane, will not be returning for Season 3 as Teddy Dimas. But there's always hope that if there is another season, he'll come back.

The third season of Only Murders will come after the series was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards earlier this month. In total, the Hulu series has been nominated for 28 awards and took home three last year. It wouldn't be surprising if the series took home even more in September, but fans will just have to wait and see. Luckily, Season 3 will be out by then, so if anything, they will be able to keep occupied with the comedy's latest mystery.

Not much else has been revealed about Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, of course, but August 8 is just less than three weeks away, so hopefully, it will get here before we know it. The show did manage to wrap filming back in April before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began, so all episodes have been completed and will be ready by the time they're supposed to come out. Until then, though, there is time to rewatch the first two seasons, so you're as ready as ever to help Charles, Oliver, and Mabel solve yet another murder mystery.