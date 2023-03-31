'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Adds 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star, 2 Others To Cast

The Arconia is growing a bit more crowded in Only Murders In the Building Season 3. As production on the upcoming season continues, Deadline confirmed Wednesday that the Hulu original series has added Don Darryl Rivera (Let the Right One In), Allison Guinn (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) & Gerald Caesar (Dear Evan Hansen) to the Season 3 cast, joining the three mainstays of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

At this time, details of Rivera, Guinn, and Caesar's characters are unknown, with Deadline's report not mentioning character names or descriptions. The three actors will, however, be joining the show in recurring roles. Repped by Headline Talent Agency, Rivera is best known for his role as Errol Valdez in Let the Right One In. His other credits include The Nice List, Bad Luck Jack, and Nancy Drew: The Creature of Kapu Cave. Guinn is repped repped by Nicolosi & Co and The Katz Company and well-known for her role as Bunny in Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as her roles in Boardwalk Empire, Inside Amy Schumer, and The Knick. Caesar is repped by DGRW, inc. and 11:11 Entertainment and known for his starring role as Josh in Dear Evan Hansen. The actor has also appeared in Law & Order and Halfway to Fifty.

Rivera, Guinn, and Caesar join a cast that includes several newcomers to the show. Former Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is set to portray a documentarian with an interest in the new murder Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) are investigating. Meryl Streep has also joined the cast in Season 3, though her role remains unclear. Ashley Park, who gives a hilarious performance as Mindy Chen on Netflix's Emily in Paris, will also appear in the recurring role of Kimber, a Broadway ingenue.

Only Murders In the Building Season 3 will step out of the Arconia as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel investigate the murder of Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, the lead actor in Oliver's Broadway play who suddenly died onstage. Just seconds before his death, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage.

Only Murders In the Building is from co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman, who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date. The first two seasons are streaming on Hulu.