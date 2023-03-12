'Only Murders in The Building' Season 3 Trailer Hints Meryl Streep Is Guilty

The first trailer for Only Murders in the Building was appropriately released just before the Oscars began Sunday night since it features the most-nominated actress in history. Meryl Streep was prominently featured in a side-splitting scene that shows what it might look like if Streep wasn't so good at her job. The next season of the critically-acclaimed series will center on a Broadway stage murder.

At the end of Season 2, we saw an actor suddenly die onstage during Oliver Putnam's big return to directing. That actor was played by Paul Rudd, who will be back as we see the events that lead up to his character's death. In the teaser, Streep is shown at the table read as a ditsy star who misses her cue.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman and has earned three Primetime Emmys wins. The show centers on actor Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), residents of the Acronia building in Manhattan who bond over their shared love of true-crime podcasts. In Season 1, they investigated the murder of Mabel's friend Tim Kono. Then in Season 2, they had to prove their innocence after one of their neighbors is murdered.

During the Writers Guild Awards, Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter that he wrote Streep's character first, and Streep was the "dream" casting for the role. Then Streep reached out to Short and Martin about joining the show. "It's this domino effect of wonderful experiences, and she is everything anyone has ever said about working with her," Hoffman explained. "It's really a hell of a time on our set right now."

Over the course of its first two seasons, the show has brought on countless big guest stars, including Amy Ryan, Cara Delevigne, Tina Fey, and Nathan Lane. In Season 3, Streep, Rudd, Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) will join the cast as the trio tries to find out who killed Rudd's character, Ben Glenroy.

Hulu has not said when Season 3 will debut, as the teaser ends with only "coming soon." The first season was released between August and October 2021, while Season 2 was released between June and August 2022. Each season included 10 episodes.