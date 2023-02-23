'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Adds Netflix Star

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has gained yet another major star. Ashley Park, who gives a hilarious performance as Mindy Chen on Netflix's Emily in Paris, booked a recurring role in the upcoming season. Only Murders in the Building started production on Season 3 last month by announcing Meryl Streep joined the cast.

Park will play Kimber, a Broadway ingenue reports Deadline. In real life, Park earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2018 for Mean Girls. She also starred in productions of Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia!, The King and I, The Fantastics, and Sunday in the Park with George. Her performance in Emily in Paris earned her a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination at the 2021 Critics' Choice Television Awards.

(Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 appears to be centered around Broadway. In the shocking Season 2 finale cliffhanger, Oliver's big return to theater directing was disrupted when an actor suddenly died onstage. That actor was played by Paul Rudd, who is returning for flashbacks in Season 3.

The new season will also introduce characters played by Streep and Grey's Anatomy veteran Jesse Williams. Streep earned a Tony nomination early in her career for 27 Wagons Full of Cotton. Williams earned his first Tony nomination last year for his performance in the revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The Hulu series centers on actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and artist Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), an unlikely trio brought together by their mutual love of true-crime podcasts. The first season began with the murder of Mabel's friend, which inspired the three to start their own podcast and investigate the murder. In Season 2, the three had to prove their innocence in the murder of another building resident. The show won three Emmys last year, including Outstanding Guest Actor for Nathan Lane.

Park's next project is Adele Lim's Joy Ride, which will be screened at SXSW on Mach 17 ahead of its release on June 23. The film centers on four Asian American women traveling through Asia to find their birth mothers. Park also stars in Netflix's upcoming series Beef, which examines the impact of a road rage incident. Beef will also premiere at SXSW before being released on Netflix on April 6. Emily in Paris will return for a fourth season, but Netflix has not set a date yet.