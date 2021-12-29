Netflix Reveals Its Top 10 Movies of All Time

While Netflix has long been secretive about its actual streaming numbers, the media juggernaut recently released a list of their top 10 most popular original movies of all time. The list, which heavily favors action films and established movie stars like Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, contains a few surprises. While the star-studded Don’t Look Up definitely made a splash with 111.03 million hours streamed on its opening weekend, putting it in the number one spot on the current top 10, the dark satire hasn’t quite made it to the Netflix hall of fame. Did your favorites make the list?

10. ‘Army of the Dead’

“After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.” Directed by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, and Tig Notaro and got 186,540,000 hours streamed in its first 28 days on Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

9. ‘The Unforgivable’

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister that she was forced to leave behind.” Sandra Bullock stars in The Unforgivable alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, and Jon Bernthal. The drama earned 186,900,000 hours streamed in its first 28 days on Netflix.

8. ‘Enola Holmes’

“While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.” Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter, Enola Holmes pulled 189,900,000 hours viewed its first 28 days on Netflix and a sequel has been announced.

7. ‘Spenser Confidential’

“Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers.” Starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, and Iliza Schlesinger, Spenser Confidential earned 197,320,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix and has a sequel on the way.

6. ‘6 Underground’

“After faking his death, a tech billionaire recruits a team of International operatives for a bold and bloody mission to take down a brutal dictator.” 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, and Dave Franco, earned a whopping 205,470,000 hours viewed its first 28 days on Netflix.

5. ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

“With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee, and feelings for a new classmate.” The middle installment of the wildly popular The Kissing Booth trilogy stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi and got 209,250,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix.

4. ‘The Irishman’

“Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Buffalino crime family In this acclaimed film by Martin Scorsese.” Starring Scorsese regulars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, The Irishman nabbed 214,570,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix (a number that may have been helped by the 3 hour+ runtime of the film).

3. ‘Extraction’

“A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a sou-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.” Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal and earned 231,340,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix. A sequel to the action thriller is on the way.

2. ‘Bird Box’

“Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.” Bird Box remains one of Netflix’s top movies ever with 282,020,000 hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix, making it a huge hit for star Sandra Bullock.

1. ‘Red Notice’

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner In crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.” The combined star power of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gal Gadot puts Red Notice at the top of Netflix’s list with a massive 364,020,000 hours streamed in its first 28 days on the streaming service.