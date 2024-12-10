Why Netflix Removed ‘The Grinch’ From Its Christmas Movie Catalog

Netflix changes its licensing deals every month these days, but the holiday season can make fans particularly frustrated. For several years, The Grinch was a top title on Netflix during the holiday season. Now that it’s no longer on Netflix, each holiday season sparks some confusion and curiosity about how these deals actually work. Read on to learn everything we know about why The Grinch is not on Netflix in 2024.

The 2018 computer-animated spinoff The Grinch starring Benedict Cumberbatch was on Netflix for a while before it left several years ago. For those wondering, it is streaming now on Peacock, which is a major part of the explanation here – since so many studios have their own streaming services now, they want to get their valuable movies and TV shows in their own catalogs when possible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They do this by refusing to renew a licensing deal with another streamer like Netflix, or by raising their licensing fee for a movie so high that Netflix can’t justify the price. This dynamic was explained in an FAQ published by Netflix after numerous fan complaints. However, each individual case is different, and that’s probably not the only reason The Grinch is not on Netflix right now.

Promotional art for ‘The Grinch’ (Credit: Universal Pictures)

There are lots of other factors involved in licensing agreements among streamers. Sometimes, the rights-holders for material that Netflix did not directly produce make it virtually impossible for the streaming service to keep a movie or TV show. In a case like this, another service might let its contract expire to draw viewers away from Netflix.

“Netflix works with content providers, distributors, producers, and creators to acquire licensing for TV shows and movies to stream on our service. When content is not available to stream, it can be for a few different reasons,” Netflix’s FAQ explains.

In the case of The Grinch, the movie was a co-production between Universal Pictures and Illumination, so when it comes to the Netflix deal, one of those studios likely had the final say on it. Universal is a part of NBCUniversal, which is the parent company for Peacock, so this may have been a chance to pull subscribers away from Netflix and toward Peacock.

For those who want to watch The Grinch this holiday season, Peacock is the easiest solution. If you don’t want to take on another subscription you will need to purchase it digitally on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play or FandangoNow. It may be available on other digital stores as well, but it does not appear to be included in any other subscription-based streaming services.

Of course, there is also the option of finding a copy of the movie on Blu-ray or DVD.

Many dedicated binge-watchers and film connoisseurs are returning to physical media recently to avoid the constantly-changing landscape of the “streaming wars.” If you have old favorites you know you will re-watch time and again, a physical copy may be a worthy investment, whether it’s a Christmas movie or all ten seasons of Friends. A DVD copy can save you money in the long run and save the hassle of chasing your show from streamer to streamer.