Kelly Clarkson and Sandra Bullock Laugh Through Viral Interview

Sandra Bullock returned after a three-year hiatus with The Unforgivable, a dark drama that hit Netflix on Dec. 10. While the film is rather serious, Bullock seemed more like America’s Sweetheart than ever while she was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Bullock and Clarkson clicked immediately and were unable to contain their giggles, and the ensuing interview went viral.

Clarkson asked the Bird Box star if it was “true that her kids had a talent for singing,” and Bullock explained that her 8-year-old daughter Laila was a singer. “My parents were good singers. They’re dead,” Bullock explained. “That’s cool,” Clarkson responded. “That they’re dead?” Bullock asked Incredulously before Clarkson clarified. “No! That they’re singers! That’s so sad that they’re dead,” Clarkson assured her. “I’m sweating! Oh my god, it’s the worst date ever.”

https://youtu.be/4y80DXQcGPY

“So my parents are dead. Then you say, ‘Oh my god, that’s so sad,’” Bullock explained while the duo doubled over with laughter. The jokes continued when Bullock misheard Clarkson saying “or” for “w—–” when talking about her friends. “It’s uncanny how close to my friends you are,” Clarkson said, and Bullock shot back “Your friends are w––– as well?”

This lighthearted Interview is vastly different from the tone of The Unforgivable. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested. The Unforgivable also stars Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Bullock is also a producer on the film, and she opened up to Entertainment Weekly about her character’s journey. “My character is someone who has been incarcerated for 20 years for a pretty heinous crime [and] gets out,” Bullock explained. “There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there’s a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release. She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, ‘Why can’t you let it go? This family member was traumatized by your actions — let it go! Stop harming these people all over again.’”

“Finding out the background to the story of why she did what she did is sort of the whodunnit of this,” Bullock said. “It’s a murder mystery within a very complex character drama.” Bullock also praised her co-stars, calling working with that level of talent “ridiculous and selfishly beneficial.”

“I don’t care where you think you are on the level of talent on your acting scale, if you place yourself opposite those who are far better than you, they will only elevate you. I was so scared,” she admitted. “I was basically making a silent film for my character, and I was like, ‘If I fail with my emotional inner life, we’ve lost the storytelling.’ But I would get opposite these tremendous human beings and you just go ‘thank you’ to be opposite talent like that. Everybody dreams about it. And then here we had it.” The Unforgivable is out in select theaters and available on Netflix.