Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese Shows off Film Festival Trophy After ‘The Irishman’ Gets Shut Out

After The Irishman was completely shut out at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night, director Martin Scorsese appeared to respond by sharing a hilarious Instagram photo of himself with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award he received at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in November. The legendary filmmaker’s photo also had a co-star, daughter Francesca Scorsese’s micro pom Yeti.

Scorsese shared the photo without a caption. Fracesca posted it on Yeti’s Instagram page as well, and asked fans to come up with captions.

“I’m outta here. Enoughs — enough. Got my dog and my (haha) … sculpture. Don’t you all know art? No peace no art. No art no peace. [Peace] man,” one fan wrote.

“From now on, I want you to put an equal amount of blueberries in each muffin,” another joked.

“When that Pepsi check clears,” another joked.

Although The Irishman was nominated for 10 Oscars, the Netflix crime epic came home empty handed. The film’s nominations included Best Picture, Best Director (for Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (for both Joe Pesci and Al Pacino), Best Adapted Screenplay (for Steven Zaillian) and Best Editing (for Thelma Schoonmaker).

While Scorsese did not win anything Sunday night, he was still celebrated as the giant of cinema he is. South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, who won Best Director for Parasite, paid tribute to the Goodfellas director during his acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘The most personal is the most creative,’” Bong said. “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.”

Scorsese received the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s visionary award in November. Although The Irishman was released by Netflix and he praised the streamer for backing his film, he also criticized the use of algorithms to suggest films to viewers.

“I’m concerned about pictures being suggested by algorithms,” Scorsese said, reports Variety. “I know, I get involved with it, too. The algorithms, they tell you if you like that, you might like this. And if you don’t enjoy this right away, then there’s something else, and something else after that. Actually, the usual end result of that, it’s happened to me, is that you pretty much end up binge watching, which isn’t bad, it’s just that you go for one way and the algorithm is dangerous because it takes away from your creative viewing, I think.”

“You have to make up your own mind by creative viewing,” he later said. “I can easily fall into it and never come back.”

In the end, Scorsese noted the art of movies “can’t survive without the business… I have to say that in the end the business can’t survive without the art, which is made by people with something to say.”

Scorsese’s only Best Director Oscar win is for The Departed. He has been nominated for the award eight other times.

