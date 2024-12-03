Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 2)

Christmas is just around the corner, and Netflix is certainly getting into the holiday spirit. After kicking off the month with a long list of new arrivals, the streamer is set to stock 25 new titles – a mix of licensed series and movies and Netflix originals – in the streaming library this week.

This week’s roundup something perfect for everyone. In addition to more installments of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series, the roster of licensed content includes the about 2024 Megan Fox-starring thriller Subservience and multiple Top Chef installments. On the Netflix originals front, 15 new titles will drop, including a new comedy special from Fortune Feimster and new seasons of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and BEASTARS. The lineup also includes several titles set to spread some Yuletide cheer, such as That Christmas and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, a holiday special that will feature a star-studded lineup of special guests.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Fortune Feimster, the beloved comedian and actress, returns with her third Netflix comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, premiering globally on Netflix on December 3, 2024. Following the success of her previous specials, Good Fortune (2022) and Sweet & Salty (2020), both of which received Critics Choice nominations, Fortune continues to deliver her signature blend of humor and heart.”

The Children’s Train

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “1946. Amerigo is seven years old and he never left Napoli and his mother Antonietta. His world, made of streets and poverty, is about to change. Boarding one of the “happiness trains” he will spend the winter up north where a young woman, Derna, will welcome him and take care of him. At her side, Amerigo gains an awareness that will lead him to make a painful choice that will change his life forever. It will take him several years to find out the truth: those who love you do not hold you back, but let you go.

From Viola Ardone’s bestseller, an epic and moving film. A journey through poverty, but also through the generosity of postwar Italy, seen through the eyes of a boy torn between two mothers.”

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Is the grass greener on the other side? Six more couples test this theory by moving in with new potential partners for a revealing social experiment.”

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1

Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 5

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “Following the confrontation with Riz, Legoshi decides to leave school and begins living alone in Beast Apartments. Meanwhile, Louis, who has declined the Young BEASTARS and graduated from the academy, decides to finally face his father, Ogma. Haru, who is enjoying her campus life, deals with an endless series of troubles. Around this time, current BEASTAR Yahya pursues Melon, a violent criminal who seeks pleasure in murdering beasts. The fates of Legoshi and Melon, which never should have crossed paths, are intertwined by a secret held closely by Legoshi’s family.”

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 6

Type: Netflix Special

Synopsis: “It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/2/24

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Avail. 12/4/24

Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tomorrow and I — NETFLIX SERIES

That Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/5/24

Black Doves — NETFLIX SERIES

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Compliance

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

Avail. 12/6/24

Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Camp Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Echoes of the Past — NETFLIX SERIES

Mary — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix isn’t holding back on giving titles the boot this month. After saying goodbye to a long list of titles on Dec. 1, three more films are set to exit this week.

Leaving 12/2/24

White Girl

Leaving 12/3/24

The Commuter

Leaving 12/6/24

Reminiscence