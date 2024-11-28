Happy Thanksgiving! When the family clears out and the food is dwindling, it’s the perfect time to put on a movie. Netflix customers are spending Turkey Day watching some Christmas flicks, an animated adventure and some random surprise selections.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Hot Frosty

Synopsis: “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy (Lacey Chabert) magically brings a handsome snowman (Dustin Milligan) to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays… and before he melts.”

4. Buy Now!: The Shopping Conspiracy

Synopsis: “This subversive documentary unpacks the tricks brands use to keep their customers consuming — and the real impact they have on our lives and the world.”

3. Father Figures

Synopsis: “After learning their supposedly dead father is still alive, fraternal twins Peter and Kyle go on a road trip to find him, uncovering other truths.”

2. The Merry Gentlemen

Synopsis: “To save her parents’ small-town nightclub, a Broadway dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue — and meets a guy with all the right moves.”

1. Spellbound

Synopsis: “When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it’s too late.”