Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 8)

Even more titles are being crossed off of Netflix’s December 2024 content list. This week, the streamer is stocking 14 new titles in the ever-growing streaming library, and almost all of them are Netflix originals!

Subscribers browsing Netflix’s streaming options this week will have a few new TV series and movies to press play on. Along with Season 1 of the licensed series Rubble and Crew, this week’s roundup includes 13 new and returning Netflix originals, including Queer Eye, which is back for Season 9, and Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World, an all-new documentary. Those looking for a laugh can sit back and watch Jamie Foxx’s new comedy event, What Happened Was… Netflix will also be adding a few new holiday titles this week, including the holiday film Disaster Holiday and Season 7 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Type: Netflix Comedy Event

Synopsis: “Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive.”

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Makayla, a teenage girl, has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism that rendered her essentially nonverbal. However, her parents, filled with unwavering belief in their daughter’s potential, embarked on a transformative journey to discover the true depth of Makayla’s inner world.”

Queer Eye: Season 9

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Nine times the charm! This season, Queer Eye brings its transformative magic to the iconic city of Las Vegas, where the Fab Five, now joined by interior designer Jeremiah Brent, meet a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience. From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.”

No Good Deed

Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles — and the real estate frenzy begins. Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they’ll escape the past is to finally face it.

From Emmy-winning creator and showrunner Liz Feldman (DEAD TO ME) comes NO GOOD DEED, a series about the highs and lows of searching for a safe, happy home and just how far we’re willing to go to protect ourselves and our loved ones in the process. Also starring Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, and Luke Wilson.”

Disaster Holiday

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 13

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/9/24

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Avail. 12/10/24

Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 12/11/24

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/12/24

La Palma — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/13/24

1992 — NETFLIX SERIES

Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix subscribers don’t have to worry about any departing titles this week, as the streaming library is remaining intact. This means it’s the perfect time to fit in a few final watches before other films and series exit later this month.

Leaving 12/16/24

Darkest Hour

Mortal Kombat

Leaving 12/20/24

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Leaving 12/25/24

The Flash

Leaving 12/31/24

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8