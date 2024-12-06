Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 6)

Netflix is stocking the streaming library full of fresh titles this weekend. After beginning the month with new additions like We’re the Millers and Subservience, five new titles are hitting the platform this weekend, and they’re all Netflix originals. This weekend’s new-to-Netflix lineup includes the star-studded holiday special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, the new documentary Biggest Heist Ever, and the film Mary.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month).

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 6

Type: Netflix Special

Synopsis: “It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

Biggest Heist Ever

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 6

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “She rapped. He hacked. How did Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and his wife Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan pull off one of the biggest crypto crimes ever? From Emmy winner Chris Smith, the director of “Bad Vegan” and “Fyre,” comes this stranger-than-fiction documentary about a couple dubbed Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde.”

Camp Crasher

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Patri Peiró, a control-freak mother who thinks she’s cooler than she actually is, struggles to connect with her 13-year-old son Ramiro, who is determined to go live with his father. When Patri offers to drive Ramiro and his friends to a school camp after the bus driver fails an alcohol test, she has the duration of the trip to prove how cool she really is and convince her son to stay with her.”

Echoes of the Past

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Accused of his sister’s murder, Yehia is fiercely determined to seek vengeance and unmask the true perpetrator.”

Mary

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs. Directed by DJ Caruso (Disturbia, I Am Number Four), Mary reveals a side of the icon we’ve never seen or even imagined before.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix is saying good bye to two titles this weekend. On Saturday, both Trolls and Voltron: Legendary Defender Seasons 1-8 are set to leave, and will be followed by even more departures in the coming days.

What was added this week?

