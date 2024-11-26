Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 25)

Netflix’s streaming lineup is growing! This week, the streamer is showing its appreciation for subscribers by adding 10 new TV series and movies, all Netflix originals, to the streaming library.

Marking some of the final additions from the November 2024 content list, this week’s roundup of titles features something for everyone. True crime lovers can binge their way through Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, a new documentary that hit Netflix Monday about the decades-long cold case of the murder of child pageant star JonBenét Ramsey. Those looking for something lighter can laugh along as they watch Anthony Jeselnik’s new comedy special Bones and All. Also hitting the streaming library his week are titles like Chef’s Table: Volume 7, Is it Cake? Holiday, The Creature Cases: Chapter 4, and more.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

Premiere Date: Monday, Nov. 25

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “On December 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up the morning after a loving family Christmas to discover their youngest child, six-year-old JonBenét, was missing, a chilling ransom note left downstairs. Later that day, John Ramsey discovered his daughter’s body in the basement, revealing the shocking truth that JonBenét had not been kidnapped, but was instead sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in their own home. The Boulder, Colorado police, who had little practical experience in homicide investigations, quickly cast suspicion on JonBenét’s family as the most likely suspects, fanning the flames of media scrutiny and largely one-sided reporting, turning the case into a national obsession. Twenty-eight years later, that obsession — and finger-pointing — hasn’t gone away, and the murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains unsolved. From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this three-part docuseries investigates the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media.”

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Anthony Jeselnik celebrates 20 years of delivering boundary-pushing comedy to the masses in this razor-sharp stand-up special.”

Chef’s Table: Volume 7

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Volume 7 of “Chef’s Table” continues the series’ tradition of spotlighting the world’s most extraordinary chefs who are redefining the culinary landscape. This season’s lineup features a diverse group of chefs, each bringing their unique perspective and creativity to the table.”

Is it Cake? Holiday

Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Talented bakers, unbelievable illusions and joyful holiday vibes. Is It Cake? Holiday brings back nine All Star bakers from past seasons for the ultimate holiday showdown. Across four episodes, watch as bakers return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, wreaths, nutcrackers and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking competition. Bakers will baffle the celebrity judges with their festive and delicious deceptions and fight their way to the ultimate grand prize.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/25/24

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/27/24

Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/24

Asaf — NETFLIX SERIES

The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/29/24

Senna — NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Sister — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

November is nearing its end, but before welcoming in December, the streamer has to make some room for the rush of new additions.

Leaving 11/30/24

A Beautiful Life

Ali

The Devil’s Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Troy

What to Expect When You’re Expecting