‘Red Notice’ Is Netflix’s No. 1 Movie, Sets ‘Opening Day’ Record

Netflix’s star-studded action-comedy Red Notice has cemented its place in the streamer’s history. Debuting on the platform on Thursday, Nov. 12 as the streamer’s most expensive film, the Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring flick has not only topped streaming charts across the globe, but also set a new opening day record for Netflix.

Reuniting Johnson with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice stars Johnson as John Hartley, a top profiler for the FBI who is suddenly stuck with two rival criminals, Nolan Booth and Sarah Black, during a daring heist. The film’s title comes from the Interpol-issued red notices, global alerts to track down the most wanted criminals in the world. Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) also star.

The months of excitement surrounding Red Notice seemed to pay off. The film debuted at the top of Netlix’s streaming charts, taking the No. 1 spot on both the Top 10 movies and Top 10 overall titles on the platform in the U.S., even beating out Squid Game, which became Netflix’s biggest series launch ever following its September premiere. Red Notice was more than just a massive hit in the U.S., though, as FlixPatrol data shows the film ranking as the No. 1 movie globally on Netflix, with Red Notice taking the No. 1 spot in every country the resource shows streaming data from.

Those rankings were just a glimpse at the film’s overall success. On Saturday, Reynolds revealed that Red Notice marked Netflix’s biggest opening day ever for a film. Viewing numbers have not yet been shared. Reynolds went on to poke a little fun at a fellow red-themed release. Just a day after Red Notice‘s premiere, Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her fourth studio album, and Reynolds joked that he “can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).”

Despite the massive amount of Netflix subscribers tuning into Red Notice across the globe, the film has not yet scored a sequel. Speaking to Variety at the film’s red carpet premiere, producer Dany Garcia said “what we have planned is to let’s see how this goes” before a decision is made on whether there will be a second film. Garcia added, “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’” Red Notice is available to stream on Netflix.