Major Brad Pitt and George Clooney Movie Gets Canceled

A sequel to Wolfs is no longer happening, at least according to Deadline. Jon Watts, who expanded his work outside of Spider-Man to pen the script and direct the George Clooney and Brad Pitt film for Apple, caused a ruckus when he revealed there would not be a second film, despite the original becoming the most viewed feature film ever released on Apple TV+.

Deadline initially announced plans for a sequel at the same time it was announced that Apple had moved off plans for a full theatrical release in favor of a streaming release. Watts revealed a statement to the publication regarding why the film is no longer moving forward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year,” Watts told Deadline. “They were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned me to start writing a sequel. But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion. I wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world. I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel. They ignored my request and announced it in their press release anyway, seemingly to create a positive spin to their streaming pivot.

“And so I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel. I didn’t want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn’t want to generate any unnecessary negative press. I loved working with Brad and George (and Amy and Austin and Poorna and Zlatko) and would happily do it again. But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

Wolfs was released on the streamer this year. The action comedy film was written and directed by Watts and also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. In the film, two professional fixers are forced to work together on a job despite their preference to operate as lone wolves.