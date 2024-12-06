‘The 100’ Star Eliza Taylor Starred in a Netflix Christmas Rom-Com You Might Have Missed

Eliza Taylor may be best known for surviving a post-apocalyptic Earth alongside a group of teens as Clarke Griffin in The 100, but in 2017, the actress settled into a much cozier role. Among a list of credits that include appearances on the Australian soap opera Neighbours, the NBC sci-fi series Quantum Leap, and more, Taylor quietly joined the roster of Netflix Christmas movie stars when she starred in the holiday rom-com Christmas Inheritance.

A far cry from her beloved onscreen counterpart in The 100, Taylor starred as spoiled New York City heiress Ellen Langford in the 2017 holiday flick opposite her onscreen love interest Jake Lacy. In order to prove that she is ready to inherit her father’s business, Ellen must deliver a special Christmas card to her dad’s former partner in Snow Falls. However, when a snowstorm strands her in the sleepy town, Ellen not only discovers the true gift of Christmas and learns the value of hard work and helping others, but also finds herself falling for the local inn manager.

Along with Taylor and Lacy, the Ernie Barbarash-directed holiday film also stars Andie MacDowell as Debbie Collins, Michael Xavier as Gray Pittman, Neil Crone as Jim Langford, Anthony Sherwood as Uncle Zeke Langford/Santa, Bill Lake as Captain Williams, and Martin Roach as Sheriff Paul Greenleaf, among others.

Christmas Inheritance dropped on Netflix on December, 15, 2017 amid the height of Taylor’s rising fame on The 100. The film was mostly met with lackluster reviews, and currently certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a 43% critics score and 40% audience score.

Despite the less than stellar scores, Christmas Inheritance, made by MPCA, the same producers behind A Christmas Prince, received plenty of fanfare among viewers upon its release. Some even declared that the movie was “MUCH better than Christmas Inheritance when it comes to originality” and ranked the movie No. 1 on their lists of Netflix Christmas films.

In recent years, the film has gained popularity over a “terrible but wonderful” scene that went viral. The scene in question comes amid Ellen and Jake’s blossoming relationship and sees Ellen walk in on Jake doing some sketch work. While Ellen pokes fun at some of the knickknacks decorating the room that are to be auctioned off for charity, a sketch in his notebook of Santa Claus on a roof catches her eye, with Ellen stating that “this could actually fetch a price.” Despite her reaction to the sketch, it’s not all that impressive, with one person hilariously writing on Twitter, “They couldn’t find anyone on the entire set who could draw better than that? Was buying a sketch from literally any artist not an option?” One person even dubbed the scene “the single greatest Christmas movie scene of all time.”

Christmas Inheritance is available to stream on Netflix alongside other hit original holiday movies like The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2, The Princess Switch, A Boy Called Christmas, A Christmas Prince, The Claus Family, and more.