Netflix Original Comedies to Watch in March 2022

Netflix’s original dramas and movies get all the attention, but March also includes a slate of hilarious comedy specials that will have you laughing throughout the long month. Jeff Foxworthy and Mike Epps are just two of the comedy stars with new shows to check out. There are also several comedy movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in March.

Netflix subscribers have been introduced to movies and television shows from around the world. In March, they will get a chance to meet Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes with his second Netflix special. Epps’ first comedy special since 2019, Indiana Mike, also makes its Netflix debut this month. Foxworthy also has his first solo special in over two decades coming in March.

Comedy fans will also want to keep an eye on the movies and shows arriving at Netflix since there will be plenty of fun to be had there as well. Netflix is even releasing a French series about stand-ups called Standing Up in March. Here’s a look at the new comedy specials coming soon.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (March 15)

Catherine Cohen is familiar to Netflix fans thanks to her role in Lovebirds, and she also stars in HBO Max’s Search Party. The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. is Cohen’s first Netflix standup special. Cohen uses her musical expertise to “hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life,” according to Netflix. The special was filmed at Joe’s Pub in New York City.

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (March 22)

The Good Old Days is billed as Foxworthy’s first solo comedy special in 24 years. As fans can tell by the title, the primary subject is a nostalgic look back at life before cell phones. It was filmed at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis and directed by Ryan Polito. Foxworthy fans can also find him on Netflix in Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking and The American Bible Challenge.

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (March 29)

Mike Epps returns with a new special, Indiana Mike, on March 29. This is his third Netflix special, following Don’t Take It Personal (2015) and Only One Mike (2019). Epps also stars in the new Netflix sitcom The Upshaws, alongside Wanda Sykes.

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (March 8)

Taylor Tomlinson’s second special tackles the topics of mental health, grief, and dating. Look at You was filmed at Boston’s Wilbur Theater. Tomlinson’s first special, Quarter-Life Crisis, was released on Netflix in 2020.

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (March 3)

The first comedy special to drop in March is Whindersson Nunes’ latest, My Own Show!. Nunes made his Netflix debut in 2019 with Adulto. His latest special was filmed at the historic Teatro Amazonas in Manaus, Brazil. Nunes is a YouTube sensation, and his special highlights “his quirky impersonations and streetwise takes on different cultures.”

Comedy movies and shows

Aside from its selection of specials, Netflix has several comedy movies and shows hitting the service. Due Date, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis, hits Netflix on March 1, alongside the first two Shrek movies, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Zoolander. Bridgerton Season 2 might also have some laughs when it is released on March 25. The French series Standing Up, which centers on four young comedians in Paris, will be released on March 18. The fourth season of NBC’s dramedy Good Girls will be posted on Netflix on March 7.