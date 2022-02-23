Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2022

As we enter the third month of 2022, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in March, with a batch dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually throughout March. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2022.
Videos by PopCulture.com
COMING 3/1
The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
COMING 3/2 – 3/9
Avail. 3/2/22
Against The Ice — NETFLIX FILM
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — NETFLIX FILM
Savage Rhythm — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/3/22
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight at the Pera Palace — NETFLIX SERIES
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/4/22
The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina — NETFLIX FILM
Pieces of Her — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/5/22
Beirut
Avail. 3/7/22
Good Girls: Season 4
Avail. 3/8/22
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/9/22
The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM
Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 3/10 – 3/21
Avail. 3/10/22
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/11/22
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/12/22
Dunkirk
Avail. 3/13/22
London Has Fallen
Avail. 3/15/22
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/16/22
Pedal to Metal — NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Avail. 3/17/22
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby — NETFLIX FILM
Soil — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/18/22
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES
Light the Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Windfall — NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/21/22
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 3/22 – 3/31
Avail. 3/22/22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/24/22
Love Like the Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/25/22
Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/26/22
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
Avail. 3/28/22
The Imitation Game
Avail. 3/29/22
Thermae Romae Novae — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 3/29/22
Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 3/30/22
All Hail — NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/31/22
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING SOON:
800 Meters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES
Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List
With the 2022 Oscars set to air this month and the 2022 Golden Globes Awards having gone on earlier in January, awards season is officially here! Although the 2022 Emmys are not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Netflix TV shows and movies. We’ll also include some 2021 Emmy-winning and -nominated Netflix series, as the 2021 Emmys aired just a few months ago in September.
The Power of the Dog: Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony and a whopping 12 Oscar nods. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee all earned nods in their respective categories at both the Oscars and the Globes, with Jesse Plemons earning a nod from the Academy. The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture from both organizations, as well as a slew of others from the Academy.
In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘DON’T LOOK UP’
Netflix’s star-studded satire snagged four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. It also earned four Golden Globe nods: Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Picture and Best Screenplay Motion Picture. While some fans thought DiCaprio should have earned an Oscar nod for Best Actor, it may not have been the biggest surprise considering his complicated relationship with the Academy. Don’t Look Up focuses on a world thrown into chaos and uncertainty due to an impending apocalyptic event – sound familiar? Along with DiCaprio and Lawrence, the movie stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, among others, and it is streaming on Netflix now.
‘SQUID GAME’
Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.
Squid Game earned three Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with more episodes coming to the streamer.