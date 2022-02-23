Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2022

As we enter the third month of 2022, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in March, with a batch dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually throughout March. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March 2022.

Videos by PopCulture.com

COMING 3/1

The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

COMING 3/2 – 3/9

Avail. 3/2/22

Against The Ice — NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/3/22

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Midnight at the Pera Palace — NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/4/22

The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM

Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES

Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina — NETFLIX FILM

Pieces of Her — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/5/22

Beirut

Avail. 3/7/22

Good Girls: Season 4

Avail. 3/8/22

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Chip and Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/9/22

The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM

Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 3/10 – 3/21

Avail. 3/10/22

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME

Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/11/22

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES

The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/12/22

Dunkirk

Avail. 3/13/22

London Has Fallen

Avail. 3/15/22

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY

Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/16/22

Pedal to Metal — NETFLIX SERIES

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Avail. 3/17/22

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby — NETFLIX FILM

Soil — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/18/22

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES

Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM

Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES

Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES

Light the Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Windfall — NETFLIX FILM

Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM

Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/21/22

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 3/22 – 3/31

Avail. 3/22/22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Principles of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/24/22

Love Like the Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/25/22

Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/26/22

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

Avail. 3/28/22

The Imitation Game

Avail. 3/29/22

Thermae Romae Novae — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 3/29/22

Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/30/22

All Hail — NETFLIX FILM

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/31/22

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING SOON:

800 Meters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List

With the 2022 Oscars set to air this month and the 2022 Golden Globes Awards having gone on earlier in January, awards season is officially here! Although the 2022 Emmys are not until Sept. 18, now is a good time to start brushing up on some Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Netflix TV shows and movies. We’ll also include some 2021 Emmy-winning and -nominated Netflix series, as the 2021 Emmys aired just a few months ago in September.

The Power of the Dog: Netflix’s latest drama snagged seven Golden Globe nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony and a whopping 12 Oscar nods. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee all earned nods in their respective categories at both the Oscars and the Globes, with Jesse Plemons earning a nod from the Academy. The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture from both organizations, as well as a slew of others from the Academy.

In The Power of the Dog, a domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son – until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Western movie, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, stars Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee and Plemons and is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘DON’T LOOK UP’

Netflix’s star-studded satire snagged four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. It also earned four Golden Globe nods: Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Picture and Best Screenplay Motion Picture. While some fans thought DiCaprio should have earned an Oscar nod for Best Actor, it may not have been the biggest surprise considering his complicated relationship with the Academy. Don’t Look Up focuses on a world thrown into chaos and uncertainty due to an impending apocalyptic event – sound familiar? Along with DiCaprio and Lawrence, the movie stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet, among others, and it is streaming on Netflix now.

‘SQUID GAME’

Netflix’s horror series Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release earlier this year. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Squid Game earned three Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Actor in a Drama TV Series (Lee Jung-jae); and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama TV Series (O Yeong-su). Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with more episodes coming to the streamer.