Current Status of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Revealed by Warner Bros. Exec

A new Big Bang Theory spinoff could be coming soon to Max, and a Warner Bros. executive has given a status update.

It was announced in October that a spinoff was officially in the works at Max, but the streamer has not yet given the show an official order.

Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie are all in new talent holding deals at Warner Bros. to potentially reprise their roles from The Big Bang Theory for the new show Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, spoke to Deadline about the new spinoff, noting that creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and writer Zak Penn “are hard at work writing stuff.”

“We’ve seen some material at the studio, and we’ve had some creative conversations with Max, so we are hopeful for good news soon,” Dungey said. In regards to the scripts, he shared they “are creative, they are imaginative, and they are, most importantly, very, very funny.”

As for whether or not any other Big Bang Theory stars will be popping in, Dangey “would never say never.” He continued, “We’re very excited and focused on our series regulars who have great stuff to do in these episodes.” If anything, Mayim Bialik is interested in coming back once again as Amy Farrah Fowler, previously sharing she “would be very flattered if I am contacted.”

While The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, the universe remains alive and well. Prequel series Young Sheldon ended in 2024 after seven seasons, and spawned spinoff Georige & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premiered last fall. The series has been renewed for a second season on CBS.

Although Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has not been picked up by Max, it seems like it’s moving in a good direction and Dungey is confident that the show will be moving forward in the near future. Not much has been revealed about the exact plot for the new spinoff, but with scripts moving in the right direction, it sounds like it will be a good show. For now, all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are streaming on Max, while the first six seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on Netflix, with Season 7 hitting the streamer on Tuesday. New episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.