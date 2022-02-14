‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Viscount’s Quest for Love

Netflix just released a brand new trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 and from the looks of all the steamy action, the Viscount’s quest for love is about to get very heated. The new season finds Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) — the eldest Bridgerton son, and head of the family — as he navigates his romantic life, looking for an eligible bride. The teaser gives fans a look at what they can expect from the new season, including the return of Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington. The new season of Bridgerton debuts on March 25.

Series creator Chris Van Dusen previously spoke about the news season during a Today interview, saying at the time, “We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we’re all so excited.” He then added how he knew the “cast cannot wait to get back to it, and neither can I.” Van Dusen followed up by sharing share some details about Season 2, revealing how it would revolve more around Bailey’s character. “We left him at the end of the season at a bit of a crossroads so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market,” he explained, then quipping that he knows what is going to happen because he’s the one who has been writing it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know where we’re going, I know we have a bunch of new characters we’re going to be introducing,” he said. “Anthony is going to have a love interest next season and it’s going to be as sweeping and moving, and as beautiful that viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.” Van Dusen also commented on the chances of Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) returning, seemingly implying that it is a possibility. “In my mind, they will always be Bridgertons and will always be a part of the show.” Fans of the show will remember that the Season 1 finale ended with a flash-forward that showed Simon and Daphne having welcomed a son, their first child. It was later confirmed that Page would not be part of Season 2.

Subsequently, Bailey also commented on what fans can look forward to in Bridgerton Season 3, telling EW, “They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there [are] so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be to enjoy your year and don’t get comfy and thinking you know what’s going to happen. We’ll all be back for more romance, hopefully, next Christmas, maybe further away.”